Wetang’ula receives 2032 presidential endorsement at Bungoma political rally

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula’s quest for the presidency in 2032 has received a political boost after leaders allied to President William Ruto pledged to back his succession bid, while urging Western Kenya residents to support the Head of State’s re-election in 2027.

The leaders, who gathered at a political rally in Bungoma County on Friday, said Wetang’ula’s continued support for Ruto and his contribution to the President’s previous election victory had placed him in a favourable position to receive backing when the country enters the next presidential succession contest.

Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot led the group in declaring support for Wetang’ula, arguing that his loyalty to the President, coupled with his efforts to campaign for the administration, should be rewarded when Ruto completes his tenure.

Cheruiyot said the Kalenjin community had developed considerable respect for the Speaker because of his role in helping Ruto secure victory in the last General Election and his continued efforts to advance the President’s second-term ambitions.

“Wetang’ula commands immense respect among the Kalenjin community for his role in ensuring that President Ruto won the last elections and his tireless campaigns for his second-term bid,” Cheruiyot said.

The Kericho Senator further pledged that his community would support Wetang’ula’s presidential ambitions after Ruto leaves office, describing the commitment as a way of recognising the Speaker’s unwavering support for the President.

“At the end of President Ruto’s tenure in office, we will ensure that our community rallies behind him as a payback for his unrelenting support to the President,” Cheruiyot said.

The endorsement was also backed by Bungoma Senator David Wakoli, Butere MP Tindi Mwale, Navakholo MP Emmanuel Wangwe, Likuyani MP Innocent Mugabe, Webuye East MP Martin Pepela, Malava MP David Ndakwa and Bungoma Woman Representative Catherine Wambilianga.

Mwale said Western Kenya leaders had resolved to put their political resources behind Ruto’s re-election campaign, with plans to extend the same support to Wetang’ula when the President retires from office.

“As leaders from Western, we have decided to rally our arsenal towards President Ruto’s bid for a second term. We will do the same for Wetang’ula to take over from him upon his retirement,” he said.

Mugabe backed Wetang’ula on the strength of his extensive political career, saying his years in public service had given him the experience required to lead the country.

He pointed to Wetang’ula’s more than 30 years in public service, including his time as a Member of Parliament and Cabinet minister, before assuming his current position as Speaker of the National Assembly.

“The experience that Wetang’ula has gained, no other politician from the community can match. He is our choice for the presidency in 2032,” Mugabe said.

Wangwe also urged the Luhya community to support the Speaker, citing his background in government and experience in international relations.

He recalled Wetang’ula’s tenure as Foreign Affairs Minister during the administration of the late President Mwai Kibaki, saying his experience had prepared him to take on the country’s highest office.

“I urge our people to back Wetang’ula because he is a polished politician capable of running the country after President Ruto’s retirement,” Wangwe said.

President Ruto’s aide Farouk Kibet also expressed confidence in Wetang’ula’s leadership credentials, describing him as an experienced politician with a broad understanding of the country and a strong position within the government.

Kibet said the Speaker had stood with Ruto during the last General Election and continued supporting him while in office, adding that the Luhya community should expect support for Wetang’ula when the time comes.

“Wetang’ula has stood with President Ruto during the last general elections and while in office. I want to assure the Luhya community that we will not abandon him when the right time comes,” Kibet said.

Wetang’ula welcomed the endorsement, thanking the leaders for placing their confidence in him and assuring them that he would work towards fulfilling their expectations.

He said one of his key ambitions was to help the Luhya community achieve the goal of producing a president, a dream he linked to the late former Vice-President Michael Wamalwa Kijana.

“I am determined to ensure the Luhya community realises the dream of the late former Vice-President Michael Wamalwa Kijana of delivering the presidency. The support by the leaders today is well received, and I will not let them down,” he said.

The rally also served as a platform for the leaders to strengthen their appeal for Ruto’s re-election, with speakers citing development projects and the recovery of the sugar industry as reasons for residents to support another term for the President.

Bungoma Governor Kenneth Lusaka joined Mwale, Wangwe, Ndakwa, Pepela and Wakoli in pointing to the revival of the sugar sector as a key development for Western Kenya.

The leaders said the industry's recovery had strengthened the regional economy and improved the livelihoods of farmers who rely on sugarcane production.

Wetang’ula also highlighted planned infrastructure investments, announcing that Sh7 billion had been factored into the budget for the expansion of the Malaba–Eldoret Highway into a dual carriageway.

He said the project would connect with the ongoing Rironi–Mau Summit–Eldoret highway development, forming part of the planned road improvements in the region.

The Speaker further announced that Sh2.5 billion had been allocated to the Last Mile Electricity Connectivity Project in Bungoma County to extend access to the national power grid to more households.

On railway development, Wetang’ula said the planned extension of the Standard Gauge Railway from Naivasha to Malaba would feature a station in Myanga town.

He added that a modern market was also planned for the town, with the projects expected to support trade, open up economic opportunities and encourage urban growth.

Wetang’ula urged Bungoma residents and the wider Luhya community to support Ruto’s re-election bid, stressing that regional unity would be important in advancing their political interests.

The leaders’ declaration signals an early effort to position Wetang’ula for the post-Ruto succession contest, even as they focus on building support for the President ahead of the 2027 General Election.