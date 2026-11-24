The National Treasury has been put on the spot over a Sh5 billion revenue deficit reported on the Nairobi Expressway, with lawmakers demanding documentary evidence to establish how the amount was arrived at before the government considers using taxpayers' money to cover the gap.

The National Assembly's Finance and National Planning Committee wants an independent examination of the figures submitted by the private concessionaire, warning that the government must not accept claims of lost revenue without first establishing their accuracy.

The committee, led by Molo MP Kimani Kuria, raised the matter during a meeting with Treasury Principal Secretary Chris Kiptoo, who appeared before members to present the 2027 Budget Policy Statement (BPS) and review the implementation of the 2026/27 financial year budget.

Lawmakers questioned the basis on which the reported Sh5 billion shortfall had been established, insisting that the private operator's figures should be subjected to independent scrutiny before any public money is committed.

Kuria said the government needed firm accountability and verification procedures to protect taxpayers from taking on financial obligations that had not been properly examined.

“We must establish clear accountability and verification mechanisms to ensure that revenue shortfalls reported by private concessionaires are independently audited. We cannot allow taxpayers to shoulder financial obligations without proper checks and balances,” he said.

The committee warned that accepting unverified claims from private operators could create financial risks for the government and open the door for similar demands on other infrastructure projects.

Members specifically pointed to the proposed Rironi-Mau Summit road, cautioning that the handling of the Nairobi Expressway deficit could influence how revenue shortfalls under future public-private infrastructure arrangements are addressed.

Kiptoo told the committee that settling the reported Sh5 billion deficit would require approval through a Supplementary Budget, meaning the government would have to secure additional budgetary approval before making the payment.

He undertook to submit a detailed audit trail by Tuesday, November 24, 2026, outlining how the revenue figures had been checked, the verification procedures followed and the safeguards established to reduce exposure to risks linked to the reported shortfall.

The committee's demand for accountability came alongside its scrutiny of other Treasury and public finance matters.

Lawmakers directed the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) to submit its employee performance bonus policy framework by close of business on Monday.

The tax agency was also ordered to provide records of payments made under the scheme and indicate how many employees had benefited, with the information expected within one week.

On the country's external borrowing, Kiptoo disputed media reports suggesting that Kenya had received higher amounts in foreign loans, clarifying that actual disbursements stood at Sh95.7 billion.

He explained that some of the figures cited in the reports included loan commitments that had not been released to the government.

The Treasury PS said loan facilities committed by external lenders should be distinguished from money actually transferred to the government, noting that the two figures represent different stages of the borrowing process.

Meanwhile, the committee recognised the National Treasury for ensuring that counties received 100 per cent of their exchequer allocations for three successive financial years.

Members also welcomed the introduction of the e-Government Procurement system, which has been integrated with the Integrated Financial Management Information System (IFMIS) to support government procurement and financial management.