Ndindi Nyoro demands transparency over shareholders in proposed Lamu refinery

People’s Party of Kenya leader Ndindi Nyoro has called on the government to provide full disclosure of the shareholders behind the proposed Dangote East African oil refinery in Lamu, while urging authorities to protect investors from intimidation and undue demands.

Nyoro said Kenya must create a predictable environment for both local and foreign investors, arguing that businesses should be allowed to operate within the law without interference from government officials.

Speaking at a public rally in Subukia Town during his engagements in Nakuru County, Nyoro said the government had a responsibility to safeguard investors and create conditions that would attract and retain capital.

He specifically demanded transparency over the ownership structure of the proposed Lamu refinery.

“Investors seeking to establish businesses in Kenya should not be subjected to demands by senior government officials. They must be free to invest and operate within the law,” Nyoro said.

Nyoro's remarks come as preparations advance for the proposed multibillion-dollar refinery in Lamu. Dangote Industries has selected Lamu as the site for the planned 700,000-barrel-per-day facility, which is expected to be among the largest refinery projects in Africa. The groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for September 30, 2026.

The project is estimated to cost between $15 billion and $17 billion and is expected to serve Kenya and other regional markets. Construction and engineering preparations have already begun, with Engineers India Limited recently securing a contract worth more than $450 million to provide project management and engineering services.

Nyoro said the scale of the investment made transparency and investor protection important issues for the government.

He called for clarity on the refinery's shareholders and urged the government to ensure that the project proceeds within established laws and regulations.

The proposed refinery is expected to strengthen Lamu's role as a regional energy and logistics hub. Government officials have said the facility could create thousands of jobs and support the development of a wider petrochemical and industrial complex in the region.

However, the project has also attracted questions over financing, crude oil supply, environmental concerns and infrastructure requirements. Reuters reported that securing reliable crude supplies remains one of the key challenges facing the proposed facility.

Beyond the refinery, Nyoro criticised the government's handling of illicit alcohol, accusing it of failing to take sufficient action against the spread of second-generation alcohol.

He said illicit brews had caused harm to families and communities and called for stronger intervention through the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA).

Nyoro argued that tackling the problem required coordinated enforcement and tighter regulation to protect Kenyans from harmful alcoholic products.

The PPK leader also criticised President William Ruto over his treatment of retired President Uhuru Kenyatta, calling for respect for former heads of state.

Nyoro said Ruto should accord Kenyatta the same respect he would expect after leaving office and urged political leaders to maintain civility in public discourse.

On education, Nyoro said he would oppose the Tertiary Education, Placement and Funding Bill, 2026, in its current form.

He argued that the proposed legislation could increase the financial burden on students and their families, and called for policies that make higher education more affordable.

Nyoro also declared that he would campaign across the country against Ruto ahead of the 2027 General Election.

He accused the administration of worsening economic conditions and undermining the education and health sectors, while claiming that opposition parties were working towards presenting a single candidate against Ruto.

His remarks add to the growing political debate over the government's economic record, major investments such as the Lamu refinery, and the direction of the country ahead of the 2027 elections.