ODM welcomes Jakakimba as he sets sights on Suba North seat

Former aide to the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, Silas Jakakimba, has rejoined the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), abandoning the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) as he prepares to contest the Suba North parliamentary seat in the 2027 General Election.

Jakakimba announced his return to ODM on Monday, November 2, following consultations involving senior officials from both parties under the broad-based political arrangement.

Taking to his X account, he said the decision was informed by grassroots engagements across Suba North Constituency, where residents had expressed a desire for a change in leadership and development priorities.

He maintained that his political ambition remained within the broad-based government arrangement but would now be pursued through the ODM party ticket.

“Alignment consultations from and with the highest rank and file of our broad-based sister parties, the ruling UDA party formation and the ODM party, pursuant to that popular desire by the great people of Suba North, have today yielded to the necessary move to execute our aspiration to represent the people of Suba North Constituency, still within the broad-based family and on the Orange Democratic Movement Party platform,” he said.

Jakakimba also disclosed that President William Ruto and ODM leader Oburu Oginga had supported his decision to return to the opposition party.

“A life member of Baba's Party, and both a decades-old understudy and shadow of democracy icon HE Raila Odinga, I am honoured that prior to today's transition, I have benefited directly from full blessings, counsel and wisdom of my current mentors, UDA Party Leader, Excellency the President William Ruto and ODM Party Leader HE Hon. Dr Oburu Oginga,” he said.

He expressed gratitude to ODM officials, including party chairperson and Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga, Secretary General Catherine Omanyo, Deputy Party Leader Simba Arati, National Assembly Minority Leader Junet Mohamed and Executive Director Oduor Ong'wen, for facilitating his return.

Jakakimba pledged to strengthen the party's grassroots structures in Suba North and mobilise residents ahead of the next general election.

He said his immediate priorities would include grassroots consultations, encouraging residents to acquire national identity cards and register as voters, as well as increasing participation in the electoral process.

“I will do everything possibly achievable, to support all efforts aimed at strengthening the ODM Party and its ground machine in Suba North to deliver the seat,” he said in his statement.

Jakakimba's return marks another shift in a political journey that has seen him move between the two parties following nearly two decades working alongside Raila Odinga.

He served as a personal aide and political adviser to the former Prime Minister for approximately 18 years, becoming part of his inner political circle.

In a media interview in July 2026, Jakakimba recounted how he entered politics, tracing his journey from Mfangano Island in Homa Bay County, where he was raised by his grandmother after losing his mother at a young age.

He said financial difficulties forced him to leave school and work as a fisherman before well-wishers helped him resume his education.

He later joined the University of Nairobi's Parklands Law Campus, where his involvement in student leadership and the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) Youth League brought him into contact with Raila.

Jakakimba previously said his decision to support Ruto was informed by his assessment of Kenya's political direction and the need for Raila to pursue continental leadership opportunities.

In March 2024, he formally joined UDA, months after leaving ODM, declaring his support for Ruto's administration.

At the time, he said he intended to mobilise supporters in Nyanza to embrace UDA, arguing that the party had a growing national presence.

“I intend to join the many Nyanza people who are now increasingly ready to mobilise, popularise and even contest for elections on the UDA platform,” he said during his defection.

However, the politician maintained his political ambitions in Suba North, announcing his intention to contest the parliamentary seat in May 2026.

He subsequently resumed grassroots mobilisation after taking a four-month break following Raila's death in October 2025, saying he wanted to honour his former boss through an extended mourning period.

His latest move places him back in the party associated with his former political mentor as he seeks to challenge incumbent MP Millie Odhiambo in the 2027 elections.

The transition also comes as political leaders reposition themselves ahead of the elections, with the broad-based arrangement continuing to influence party alignments, particularly in the Nyanza region.

Jakakimba says his campaign will prioritise inclusive leadership, grassroots participation and improved livelihoods as he seeks an electoral mandate from Suba North residents.