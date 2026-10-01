Orengo backs opposition unity as Linda Mwananchi name gets legal nod

Siaya Governor James Orengo has thrown his weight behind efforts to unite the opposition ahead of the 2027 General Election, backing the launch of a political vehicle aimed at bringing different forces together and settling on a single presidential candidate.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Orengo said political change would require opposition parties and leaders to work together, describing unity and positive political action as central to the push for change.

“I support the struggle for change which cannot be achieved without unity and positive political action,” Orengo said.

He said he was part of the process to establish a political vehicle that would help bring the opposition together and support the identification of one presidential candidate for the 2027 contest.

“We are participating in this journey with the launch of a political vehicle and remain committed to opposition unity and identification of one presidential candidate,” he added.

Orengo also welcomed developments surrounding the Linda Mwananchi Movement, describing them as a success and reaffirming his support for the initiative.

“We laud the Linda Mwanainchi success story and remain steadfast,” he said.

His statement came a day after the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal overturned a decision by the Registrar of Political Parties to reject an application seeking reservation of the name Linda Mwananchi Movement.

In its ruling delivered on Wednesday, September 30, the Tribunal ordered the Registrar to reserve the proposed name within seven days.

The Tribunal found that there was no legal basis for the Registrar’s decision to decline the application and set aside the decision.

“The decision by the Registrar declining to reserve the name Linda Mwananchi is hereby set aside,” the Tribunal ordered.

The case was brought by Caroli Omondi, Pauline Njoroge and Faith Odhiambo, who described themselves as founders of the proposed movement.

They had challenged the Registrar’s refusal to reserve both the name Linda Mwananchi Movement and its proposed abbreviation, LLM.

The Tribunal also struck out pleadings filed by the Liberty National Democratic Alliance (LINDA), commonly known as Linda Party.

It found that LINDA was not a fully registered political party and therefore did not have the legal capacity to take part in the proceedings in its own name.

The Tribunal’s decision, however, does not amount to full registration of the proposed political party. The ruling only directs the Registrar to reserve the Linda Mwananchi Movement name within seven days.

Orengo concluded his statement with the declaration, “Aluta continua!” signalling his continued backing of the political initiative and the wider push for opposition unity.