Police arrest suspected phone snatcher in Korogocho, recover two phones

A suspected phone snatcher has been arrested in Korogocho, Nairobi, after police tracked him down following the theft of a mobile phone from a resident in the Tumaini area, with officers also recovering two other phones during a search.

The suspect was arrested in the nearby Balcans area by officers from Korogocho Police Station after members of the public alerted them to the incident and helped direct them towards the suspects' escape route.

According to the National Police Service (NPS), the incident involved two young men who allegedly confronted a resident in Tumaini, snatched his mobile phone and escaped on foot towards Balcans.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, November 4, police said officers acted on the information received and launched a pursuit that resulted in the arrest of one of the suspects.

"The incident occurred in the Tumaini area, where a complainant was confronted by two young men who snatched his mobile phone before fleeing on foot towards the Balcans area," the police said.

Officers followed the trail left by the suspects and managed to apprehend one of the two men in Balcans.

A subsequent search uncovered two mobile phones, identified as a Tecno and an Infinix, which police believe could be linked to criminal activities in the neighbourhood.

The suspect was then escorted to Korogocho Police Station, where he was placed in custody as officers prepared the necessary paperwork ahead of his court appearance.

"The suspect was escorted to Korogocho Police Station, where he is being held pending processing and arraignment before the Makadara Law Courts," the statement added.

The National Police Service commended residents who provided information that enabled officers to respond to the incident and track down the suspect.

"The National Police Service commends members of the public for their continued cooperation in providing actionable intelligence that supports crime prevention and the apprehension of offenders," the statement said.

Police urged members of the public to remain alert and report suspicious activities, noting that timely information from residents plays an important role in helping officers respond to crime and identify suspected offenders.

Residents can report emergencies through police hotlines 999, 911 and 112.

They can also share information with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) through the toll-free #FichuaKwaDCI hotline on 0800 722 203 or WhatsApp number 0709 570 000.

The arrested suspect is expected to be presented before the Makadara Law Courts once police complete processing his case, while investigations into the recovered mobile phones continue.