Qualifications Authority wants Sh500,000 fines for regulatory breaches

The Kenya National Qualifications Authority (KNQA) seeks stronger legal powers to regulate qualification-awarding bodies, register qualifications, and enforce compliance with the national qualifications framework, proposing amendments to legislation governing the recognition and administration of academic and professional qualifications.

The authority’s director general, Alice Kande, appeared before the National Assembly Committee on Education on Thursday, where the agency’s proposals on the Kenya National Qualifications Framework (Amendment) Bill, 2026, formed part of its efforts KNQA outlined gaps saying that there is need to be addressed to improve enforcement of the law, clarify the mandate of qualification-awarding institutions and strengthen the registration of qualifications and awarding bodies.

“The Kenya National Qualifications Authority has reviewed the Kenya National Qualifications Framework (KNQF) (Amendment) Bill, 2026 and submits this memorandum containing various comments and proposals,” Kande said.

Kande added that, “The overarching objective of this memorandum is to enhance the enforceability of the Kenya National Qualifications Framework Act (Cap. 214) and the Kenya National Qualifications Framework (General) Regulations, 2025, particularly on the functions and powers of the Authority, the registration of qualification awarding bodies and qualifications on the KNQF as well as the National Qualifications Database.”

The Kenya National Qualifications Authority seeks stronger legal powers to regulate qualifications-awarding institutions and protect the integrity of academic credentials as Parliament considers amendments to the Kenya National Qualifications Framework Act.

The authority’s proposals include tougher enforcement measures, with a Sh500,000 fine as a key feature of the proposed regulatory framework. The proposed penalty underscores the need for institutions awarding qualifications to comply with registration requirements and the national qualifications framework.

The memorandum proposes defining a qualification-awarding body as follows: “qualification-awarding body” means any institution which has a mandate provided in its establishing documents to conduct examinations or assessments and award national qualifications;

KNQA also wants amendments to clarify the registration and regulation of institutions awarding qualifications, strengthen its oversight powers and improve the management of the National Qualifications Database.

The proposals seek to address gaps in the existing legal framework that could complicate the regulation of qualifications and the recognition of credentials awarded by different institutions.

The authority has further recommended additional statutory functions, including monitoring compliance with qualification standards and ensuring that institutions operate within the requirements of the national framework.

The proposed changes come amid broader efforts to establish a more enforceable system for registering, classifying and recognising national qualifications. Their implementation would depend on Parliament’s consideration and approval of the proposed amendments.