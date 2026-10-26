MPs probe audit queries at water agencies

The National Assembly’s Public Investments Committee on Commercial Affairs and Energy is reviewing audit queries raised against state agencies in the water sector, with a focus on financial accountability and implementation of corrective measures.

The committee on Monday begun a retreat to prepare reports covering audited financial statements for the 2018/2019 to 2023/2024 financial years, following meetings with agency management teams and chief accounting officers.

The exercise will assess audit queries raised by the Office of the Auditor General against explanations provided by the agencies, including supporting documentation and measures taken to address the issues.

The agencies under review include the North Rift Valley Water Works Development Agency, Hydrologists Registration Board, Regional Centre on Ground Water Resources, Education, Training and Research, Athi Water Works Development Agency, National Irrigation Authority and Central Rift Water Works Development Agency.

Others are the Tana Water Works Development Agency, Tanathi Water Works Development Agency, Coast Water Services Board, Kenya Water Institute and Lake Victoria South Water Works Development Agency Board.

The committee, chaired by Pokot South MP David Pkosing, will also conduct field visits to Baricho Water Works in Kilifi County and Mwache Dam in Kwale County to assess issues affecting the sector.

“We also intend to have a roundtable meeting with key players in the water sector before the tabling of the Report for clarity on some of the issues that remaining outstanding as queries,” noted Pkosing.

The committee has called on the agencies to implement corrective measures within the stipulated timelines and provide adequate supporting evidence to demonstrate compliance.

Pkosing said the review is part of the committee’s oversight mandate to promote accountability, transparency and sound financial management across public institutions.