Narok Senator Ledama Olekina has denied claims that his personal car was being auctioned over a Sh365,000 employment dispute involving a former Senate staff member, insisting that the property targeted by auctioneers belonged to a private company in which he is a shareholder.

Olekina said the individuals involved trespassed onto the company's premises and seized the keys to a delivery truck while attempting to recover money allegedly owed to a former employee of his Narok Senate office.

In a statement on Saturday, the senator said the dispute originated in 2017 when a Senate staff member assigned to his office was dismissed for absconding from duty.

He said a Labour Court subsequently issued ex parte orders authorising the attachment of his personal property in connection with the employment dispute.

However, Olekina questioned why his private assets should be targeted over obligations arising from employment at a constitutional institution, arguing that the Senate, through the Parliamentary Service Commission, was responsible for staff salaries and employment matters.

“Let me be clear: the Senate of the Republic of Kenya is a constitutional institution, not Ledama Olekina’s private estate,” he said.

The senator said the individuals claimed they were acting to recover Sh365,000 allegedly owed to a former employee identified as Rotiken over an unfair termination claim.

He maintained that no personal vehicle belonging to him was being auctioned, accusing his political opponents and social media platforms of spreading misleading accounts of the incident.

Olekina also challenged the legal basis for attaching property belonging to a private company over a dispute involving a public institution.

“On what legal basis can a Labour Court treat a Senator’s personal assets or those of a separate private company as fair game for an employment claim involving a public institution?” he posed.

He warned that he would not allow court processes to be used to invade private property or intimidate citizens, adding that anyone trespassing onto private premises should be prepared to face the consequences.

The clarification came hours after a video showing Olekina confronting the individuals circulated online, attracting criticism over his conduct during the encounter.

In the footage, the senator is heard threatening one of the individuals, saying, “Nitakupiga risasi!” (I will shoot you).

He is also heard issuing another warning: “Ukileta fujo utaniona mimi. I will shoot you in the f*cking head.”

The confrontation has drawn renewed attention to the conduct of elected leaders and the enforcement of court orders in employment disputes, particularly where public institutions and private property are involved.