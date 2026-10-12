Why Sifuna should think twice before challenging Ruto for presidency -Mucendu

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has been urged to reconsider his plan to contest the presidency in 2027, with governance expert Peter Mucendu warning that entering the race too early could leave him without an elected position if he fails to win.

Mucendu argued that Sifuna would be better served by defending his Senate seat and building a stronger political network before seeking the country's top office, saying the senator still has ground to cover before mounting a serious national campaign.

Speaking during Radio Generation’s Powerfile show on Monday, October 12, 2026, the governance expert questioned whether Sifuna was ready for the demands of a presidential contest.

“I am aware that the Honourable Sifuna, the Senator from Nairobi, is chewing more than he can actually swallow,” Mucendu said.

His comments come as Sifuna's political profile continues to rise following his fallout with the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), where he previously served as secretary-general. He has since emerged as a leading figure in the Linda Mwananchi movement, whose supporters are seeking to position him as a contender for the presidency in the 2027 General Election.

The movement has already taken steps towards formalising his candidacy. In September, its leaders settled on Sifuna as their preferred presidential candidate and resolved to pursue a coalition with like-minded parties ahead of the election.

On October 4, Linda Mwananchi unveiled The Equitable Party (TEP), which is expected to provide the political platform for Sifuna's presidential bid.

His growing national ambitions have unfolded against the backdrop of internal divisions within ODM. Sifuna's removal as secretary-general, followed by his loss of a Senate leadership position, deepened the rift between his supporters and the party's leadership.

The dispute has also placed Sifuna at the centre of a wider contest over ODM's future and the direction of the opposition following the death of longtime party leader Raila Odinga.

Despite these developments, Mucendu believes Sifuna should be cautious about moving directly into the presidential race. He argued that protecting his existing political position would give him an opportunity to gain experience, strengthen his support base and prepare for a possible future run for the presidency.

The expert warned that a presidential campaign could carry serious consequences for Sifuna if he failed to secure victory. He pointed out that seeking the presidency would prevent the senator from simultaneously contesting another elective position in the same election, leaving him exposed to the possibility of losing his current seat.

“If today Sifuna vies and loses, one, he is a first-time Member of Parliament, enjoys zero perks, he enjoys nothing. If you are vying for the presidency, you do not qualify to vie for any other position at that particular juncture. So even if you lose, you are out,” Mucendu said.

He maintained that Sifuna should avoid putting his current position at risk before establishing a firmer political foundation.

“If I was Sifuna, and I would actually advise him, please vie to defend your seat as the Senator of Nairobi.”

Mucendu's advice comes as Sifuna's supporters increasingly present him as an alternative to the established political leadership. However, the governance expert cautioned against relying on public attention alone when assessing the chances of winning a national election.

He cited former presidential candidate Peter Kenneth to illustrate why popularity, including the kind generated on social media, should not be confused with the ability to attract enough votes across the country.

According to Mucendu, a politician may command considerable online attention without having the nationwide support needed to win the presidency. He argued that Sifuna must establish whether his following can translate into actual votes before committing himself to such a demanding contest.

Even so, Mucendu acknowledged that the senator has the potential to contribute to Kenya's future political leadership. He described Sifuna as someone capable of connecting the current crop of leaders with the next generation.

“I honestly believe that Sifuna provides that bridge that bridges across the current leadership and the coming leadership.”

The expert's concerns therefore centred more on the timing of Sifuna's ambitions than on his potential to rise to national leadership. He argued that anyone seeking the presidency must demonstrate the ability to lead and persuade voters that they are the right person to govern the country.

He maintained that criticising political opponents or attracting attention is not enough to secure the confidence of the electorate.

“As long as you have aspirations to become the president of this republic, I am sorry to burst your bubble, but you have to go through that process of convincing Kenyans why you should become president,” he maintained.

With Linda Mwananchi having selected Sifuna as its preferred candidate and The Equitable Party identified as the vehicle for his ambitions, the movement now faces the task of building a coalition capable of competing in the 2027 election.

For Sifuna, the decision involves weighing the opportunity to challenge for the presidency against the risk of losing the Senate seat that currently anchors his political career.

Mucendu's position is that the senator should first consolidate his support in Nairobi, strengthen his political networks and gain further experience before attempting to lead the country. Whether Sifuna follows that advice or proceeds with his presidential ambitions will help shape his political path as the next general election approaches.