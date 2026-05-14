Muyoti warns Kenya Police against complacency ahead of Shield Cup semi-final

Kenya Police FC coach Nicholas Muyoti has warned his players against losing focus and discipline as the defending FKF Shield Cup champions prepare for a difficult semi-final clash against Bandari at Nyayo National Stadium on Saturday.

Muyoti, who is chasing a second straight Shield Cup title, said cup football leaves no room for mistakes and urged his squad to stay calm throughout the encounter to avoid costly dismissals and lapses in concentration.

Speaking during a training session, the former Harambee Stars midfielder stressed that emotional control and alertness would be key in determining which side advances to the final.

“We know cup football punishes even the smallest lapse in concentration. This is why we have spent the whole week emphasising focus, structure and emotional control,” Muyoti warned.

Kenya Police head into the match in strong form and full of confidence after remaining unbeaten in their last five matches across all competitions. The side currently sits third on the Kenya Premier League table and has shown consistency in recent weeks.

Their latest results include a 1-1 draw against Gor Mahia and an emphatic 3-0 victory over AFC Leopards, performances that have strengthened belief within the squad ahead of the crucial fixture.

Muyoti, who guided Nairobi United to their first-ever Shield Cup title last season while the club was still in the second tier, acknowledged the progress his current side has made and the challenge that awaits them against Bandari.

Kenya Police have also built their campaign on a strong defence, conceding only 19 goals in 31 league matches, a record that has played a major role in the team’s resurgence this season.

Despite that defensive solidity, the law enforcers remain cautious of Bandari’s attacking threat led by Beja Nyamawi, William Wadri, Geoffrey Ojunga and Cameroonian forward Amza Moubarak.

Bandari are under the guidance of Bernard Mwalala, who recently returned to the coastal club from Shabana after the exit of Moroccan coach Mohammed Borji.

The dockers have earned a reputation for resilience this season after recording 17 league draws and currently sit 10th on the league standings. However, they have looked sharper in the Shield Cup campaign and stormed into the semi-finals with a convincing 5-2 win over Mfalme FC, inspired by Amza Moubarak’s four-goal display.

Saturday’s match also carries high stakes beyond a place in the final. The winners of this season’s Shield Cup will pocket Sh3 million and secure a ticket to the CAF Confederation Cup, while the runners-up will receive Sh2 million.

With continental football and silverware on the line, both sides are expected to battle fiercely at Nyayo National Stadium in a contest that could define their season.