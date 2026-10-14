MP Jayne Kihara accuses Ruto of betraying Mount Kenya after 2022 election victory
Jayne Kihara says William Ruto abandoned promises made to Mount Kenya voters and is seeking to divide the region politically ahead of the next election.
Jayne Kihara says William Ruto abandoned promises made to Mount Kenya voters and is seeking to divide the region politically ahead of the next election.
National Assembly Speaker Wetang’ula accused Uhuru of failing to respect Ruto’s mandate and questioned his continued political activity after leaving State House.
According to the former Senator, her view was also shaped by what she witnessed during the presidential petition, particularly when selected ballot boxes were opened and recounted.
According to Oginga, the former President was in a position to take action during the election period and should therefore not continue engaging in debate over the results.
UDA Secretary General Hassan Omar Hassan accused Uhuru of failing to accept the outcome of the 2022 election, in which William Ruto was declared president.
“How they opened the systems in the night and slotted in somebody else, I do not know. I call that deception,” she said on Radio Generation on Tuesday.
The Kiharu MP said the political environment surrounding the United Democratic Alliance at the time also made it harder to convince established figures to join the party’s presidential campaign.
According to Kariuki, Gachagua’s removal from office in 2024 made her more interested in hearing what the former deputy president had to say about the political developments within the Kenya Kwanza administration.