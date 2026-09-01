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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Argentina

2026 FIFA World Cup Awards
Infographics

2026 FIFA World Cup Awards

FIFA also honoured standout players and teams with individual awards recognising exceptional performances throughout the tournament.

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Falklands Island row reignited in Argentina vs England semi final match
Sports

Falklands Island row reignited in Argentina vs England semi final match

Without fear, they celebrated while holding a banner reading "Las Malvinas son Argentinas", which translates as "The Falklands are Argentine," and now risk a fine that was imposed to them back in 2014, when the Argentine Football Association was fined £20,000 after its players held up a banner with the same message before a friendly against Slovenia.

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Former EPL referee wary of FIFA's choice in England vs Argentina semis
Sports

Former EPL referee wary of FIFA's choice in England vs Argentina semis

Halsey is worried about Messi's good omen as Elfath was the fourth official four years ago in Qatar during Argentina's final against France when Messi won his maiden World Cup, and in the Major League Soccer (MLS), where the Argentine captain plays, he has won all four of his four league outings that Elfath was in charge.

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Cape Verde defy odds to reach World Cup last 32
World-Cup-2026

Cape Verde defy odds to reach World Cup last 32

Their place in the last 32 was confirmed in dramatic fashion after a goalless draw against Saudi Arabia. With qualification hanging in the balance, players gathered around a mobile phone on the pitch to follow the closing moments of Spain's match against Uruguay.

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