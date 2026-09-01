Messi: The Making of a Football Legend
The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner leaves behind a legacy built on records, trophies and unforgettable moments in the famous blue and white of the Albiceleste
The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner leaves behind a legacy built on records, trophies and unforgettable moments in the famous blue and white of the Albiceleste
Jorge died on Friday night, August 7, 2027 at a medical clinic in Rosario, Argentina, after spending his final months moving between the facility and his home, where he was cared for by his wife Celia and their children Rodrigo, Matias and Maria Sol.
According to world football governing body FIFA, Kenya retained its position with 1,185.08 points, missing out on an opportunity to climb the rankings as several nations benefited from strong performances at the World Cup.
Local media reported that the fountain collapsed under the weight of numerous people who had climbed onto it to celebrate Spain's first World Cup victory since 2010 in the football-mad nation.
FIFA also honoured standout players and teams with individual awards recognising exceptional performances throughout the tournament.
Mbappe becomes the first player to win the World Cup Golden Boot twice, having also claimed the prize at Qatar 2022.
Both sides began cautiously, showing respect for each other's attacking threat. Spain created the first clear chance in the fourth minute, but Lamine Yamal's tame effort failed to trouble Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez.
When asked on Thursday whether he would travel to the United States to watch the match alongside his close ally, US President Donald Trump, and FIFA President Gianni Infantino, Milei dismissed the idea.
Capdevila disclosed on Friday that his Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) application had been rejected, leaving him unable to travel to the United States with his family.
The world football governing body said the break at MetLife Stadium will be extended by only two minutes from the usual 15-minute interval to allow for performances by international music stars Shakira, Madonna and Justin Bieber.
Working as a pundit, Neville described Romero and Martinez as "the best, worst centre-half pairing in the world"—remarks that angered Romero, who plays for English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur.
Without fear, they celebrated while holding a banner reading "Las Malvinas son Argentinas", which translates as "The Falklands are Argentine," and now risk a fine that was imposed to them back in 2014, when the Argentine Football Association was fined £20,000 after its players held up a banner with the same message before a friendly against Slovenia.
Their departure means they will play no further role in officiating the semi-finals or the final due to FIFA's strict neutrality rules, which prohibit referees from officiating matches involving their own country.
Diego Maradona’s son, Diego Jr, said the Argentina-England World Cup semi-final in Atlanta will not be an ordinary match, referencing historical events tied to Maradona’s 1986 World Cup moment and the 1982 Falklands/Malvinas conflict.
Halsey is worried about Messi's good omen as Elfath was the fourth official four years ago in Qatar during Argentina's final against France when Messi won his maiden World Cup, and in the Major League Soccer (MLS), where the Argentine captain plays, he has won all four of his four league outings that Elfath was in charge.
World Cup, Matchday kit, FIFA, England, Argentina, Messi, Sports kits, Atlanta
While the national team celebrated a 3-2 victory, the newly unemployed workers were left wondering how they would pay their bills.
Jude Bellingham scored England's equaliser in the 47th minute after Norway had taken the lead through Schjelderup in the 36th minute.
Alexis Mac Allister headed in a 10th-minute cross by Lionel Messi to hand Argentina the lead at Kansas City Stadium on Saturday.
The statement came after Egypt head coach Hossam Hassan accused match officials of favouring Argentina following his team's elimination in Atlanta on Tuesday, comments that quickly fueled widespread debate among Egyptian supporters and football fans.
Gutiérrez, who uses a wheelchair, first gained international attention after securing a brief but memorable interview with Argentina captain Lionel Messi following the defending champions' final World Cup warm-up match against Iceland at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Alabama before the tournament began.
According to Argentine newspaper La Nación, the FBI is investigating the AFA over suspicious financial activity involving the alleged channelling of an estimated US$300 million.
According to reports on Wednesday, the EFA confirmed it had lodged a formal complaint with football's world governing body, demanding an investigation into what it described as "double standards" in officiating during Tuesday's match.
Switzerland have now won two knockout games in the World Cup for the first time, having beaten Algeria in the last 32, and now have a chance to stop Lionel Messi and Argentina's run to back-to-back World Cup glory.
Hassan was visibly frustrated after Alexis Mac Allister appeared to foul Mohamed Salah in the penalty area, but referee François Letexier waved play on. Argentina then launched a counterattack that caught Egypt off guard, with Enzo Fernández scoring a dramatic late winner.
The seven-time African champions started brightly when Yasser Ibrahim gave Egypt the lead in the 14th minute. He caught the Argentine defence napping, taking advantage of Manchester United defender Lisandro Martínez's lack of height to head home the opener.
Ghana also saw their campaign come to a close after falling 1-0 to Colombia at Kansas Stadium. Jhon Arias struck in the 14th minute and his goal ultimately separated the two sides in a tightly contested match.
Mendes, 36, allegedly sexually assaulted a Brazilian woman hired to work as a translator for the team during their trip to New Zealand in March. The alleged incident is said to have occurred at a hotel where the national team was staying in Auckland.
Speaking ahead of the match in Dallas, Scaloni said the decision to rest the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner was not injury-related.
Their place in the last 32 was confirmed in dramatic fashion after a goalless draw against Saudi Arabia. With qualification hanging in the balance, players gathered around a mobile phone on the pitch to follow the closing moments of Spain's match against Uruguay.