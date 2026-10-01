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Radio Generation Kenya

Dangote

President Ruto, Dangote break ground on Sh2.2 trillion Lamu refinery
Business

President Ruto, Dangote break ground on Sh2.2 trillion Lamu refinery

The facility will be built on land within the Lamu Port-South Sudan-Ethiopia Transport (LAPSSET) corridor and is planned to process crude from Kenya's Lokichar fields, other African producers and international sources. Its location next to Lamu Port is intended to allow the movement of crude and petroleum products by sea while supporting a wider logistics and industrial hub

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