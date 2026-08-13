Erling Haaland receives four Guinness World Records certificates
The latest recognition adds to a long list of achievements Haaland has collected since moving to Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund at the beginning of the 2022/23 campaign.
The latest recognition adds to a long list of achievements Haaland has collected since moving to Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund at the beginning of the 2022/23 campaign.
The discovery was made along the Pan-American Highway after police received an anonymous tip early Tuesday. Officers identified a suspicious vehicle and carried out a search, uncovering 370 packages hidden inside a false bottom
The German coach had a tense exchange with ITV reporter Gabriel Clarke, who questioned England's mentality and suggested the team continued to "suffer" despite progressing.
Norway goalkeeper Orjan Nyland produced a sensational display on Sunday and saved a first-half penalty from Bruno Guimaraes before Haaland struck twice in the last 11 minutes to stun Brazil at New York New Jersey Stadium.
According to men’s lifestyle and culture magazine Esquire Australia, footballers have always earned huge salaries, but in recent years, many have grown into global celebrities and brand ambassadors, significantly boosting their wealth through endorsements and business ventures.
Erling Haaland became the fastest player to 100 Premier League goals, hitting the milestone in 111 games during Manchester City’s 5-4 win at Fulham, underlining his impact and future record chase.
Sixteen goals in eight qualifiers- a goal in every match- made Haaland the single hottest scorer across the entire 2026 qualification landscape, continent for continent.
Across 11 Premier League matches and 948 minutes, he has scored 14 goals; stretch that to all competitions and he’s on 28 in 18 for Manchester City and Norway. Only Tottenham and Aston Villa have managed to keep him off the scoresheet in that run.
The Gunners have strung together an extraordinary run of shutouts, matching a 122-year club record with eight consecutive clean sheets across all competitions.
After a 3-1 win over Bournemouth pushed City up to second, Guardiola sounded unusually buoyant about his squad’s momentum and singled out his striker’s sizzling form.
Kane knows that individual brilliance only earns the ultimate glitter when it’s yoked to collective success.