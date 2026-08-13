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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Erling Haaland

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland. PHOTO/CBS Sports
Sports

Haaland's rampage leaves rivals chasing shadows

Across 11 Premier League matches and 948 minutes, he has scored 14 goals; stretch that to all competitions and he’s on 28 in 18 for Manchester City and Norway. Only Tottenham and Aston Villa have managed to keep him off the scoresheet in that run.

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