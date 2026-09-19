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Radio Generation Kenya

Gazette notices

Cabinet Secretaries make fresh board appointments across state agencies
News

Cabinet Secretaries make fresh board appointments across state agencies

The appointments, contained in Gazette Notices dated August 28, 2026, affect several public institutions, including the National Research Fund (NRF), National Commission for Science, Technology and Innovation (NACOSTI), Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC), Kenya Institute of Special Education (KISE), Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) and the Kenya Yearbook Editorial Board

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