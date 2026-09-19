Fresh State Board changes as Ruto, CSs appoint and reappoint officials
The President also appointed Moses Narok to chair the board of the LAPSSET Corridor Development Authority for one year.
The President also appointed Moses Narok to chair the board of the LAPSSET Corridor Development Authority for one year.
The court was considering a petition filed by Magare-Gikenyi B and three others, who questioned the legality of the task force and argued that its responsibilities were similar to those already assigned to the National Gender and Equality Commission (NGEC).
Ruto appointed Henry Gichuhi Kinyua as the Non-Executive Chairperson of the Coffee Board of Kenya for a three-year term starting September 4, 2026.
The appointments, contained in Gazette Notices dated August 28, 2026, affect several public institutions, including the National Research Fund (NRF), National Commission for Science, Technology and Innovation (NACOSTI), Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC), Kenya Institute of Special Education (KISE), Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) and the Kenya Yearbook Editorial Board
The head of State also appointed Cecilia Mbaka as the Non-Executive Chairperson of the National Board for Social Protection for three years, with both appointments taking effect from August 28, 2026.
Among the appointments, Ruto named Benson Gichohi Ngure as the non-executive chairperson of the Kenya Agricultural and Livestock Research Organisation (KALRO), where he will serve for three years.
The appointment was formalised through a gazette notice dated April 2, 2026, issued under the State Corporations Act and the Information and Communications Technology Authority Order, 2013.