Two arrested in Narok over alleged impersonation, fraud scheme
According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the two are accused of using the impersonation to con unsuspecting members of the public out of their “hard-earned money”.
According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the two are accused of using the impersonation to con unsuspecting members of the public out of their “hard-earned money”.
Following his arrest, the suspect led detectives to his rented house where officers recovered 100 rounds of 9mm ammunition.
The authority cautioned the public against engaging with such individuals, stressing that they have no connection to SHA and are seeking to exploit unsuspecting people.
According to the DCI, the suspect had allegedly been presenting himself as a senior official attached to the National Intelligence Service. He reportedly introduced himself as a “Deputy Commissioner” and showed an identification document bearing that rank alongside a service number in an attempt to appear legitimate.
EACC has arrested two suspects in Nairobi accused of impersonating its officers and extorting a Sh20,000 bribe, following a March 29 complaint. The agency urges the public to report similar fraud.
The suspect, identified as Joel Wanyama Simiyu, is alleged to have misled the firm by presenting himself as an official attached to the National Government Constituencies Development Fund Board, convincing the company that it had been awarded a legitimate government contract.
The court heard that Osumo allegedly presented himself to Engineer Kenneth Njuguna Mbogori as the Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service, Felix Koskei, and demanded Sh10 million in exchange for protecting Mbogori’s position as a Regional Director at the Kenya Rural Roads Authority.