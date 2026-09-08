Ruto praises Meloni as her government becomes Italy’s longest-serving
Ruto recalled his official visit to Italy in April 2026, saying the engagement had helped give fresh energy to relations between the two countries.
Ruto recalled his official visit to Italy in April 2026, saying the engagement had helped give fresh energy to relations between the two countries.
Sports and Youth Minister Marina Ferrari told France Inter radio the number of deaths - a 14% hike on 2025 - was a "tragic toll".
The agreement includes measures intended to combat irregular migration through joint awareness campaigns and closer cooperation between the two countries
The suspect, 31, has been identified by officials as an Italian national of Moroccan origin. Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni described the incident as "extremely serious".
The cargo’s parent company, Nestlé, confirmed that the truck was carrying 413,793 units of a new chocolate range at the time of the incident.
The new law applies to murders stemming from hatred, domination, discrimination, or attempts to limit a woman’s freedom, including cases following a breakup. Police figures show that last year, 116 women were killed in Italy, with 106 deaths driven by gender-based motives. Under the new law, these cases will now be separately recorded and trigger automatic life sentences.
After two catastrophic misses at Russia 2018 and Qatar 2022, Italy now slide into perilous playoff territory once more, a route that has already given them their worst international shocks.
The women’s uphill race set off first and while the drizzly rain cooled the temperatures, it did make the conditions underfoot slightly more challenging.
The Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Flow Monitoring Surveys Europe Regional Report, released on Friday, shows that Somali migrants continue to use dangerous migration routes.
Amisi expressed confusion over the president’s decision to send a representative and then attend the same event himself.