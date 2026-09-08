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Radio Generation Kenya

Italy

Italy makes femicide a life-sentence offense
Global Affairs

Italy makes femicide a life-sentence offense

The new law applies to murders stemming from hatred, domination, discrimination, or attempts to limit a woman’s freedom, including cases following a breakup. Police figures show that last year, 116 women were killed in Italy, with 106 deaths driven by gender-based motives. Under the new law, these cases will now be separately recorded and trigger automatic life sentences.

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