CBK: 788,853 bank accounts had Sh500,000 or more in 2025
Data contained in the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) Bank Supervision Annual Report 2025 shows that 788,853 deposit accounts had balances of Sh500,000 or more by December last year.
Data contained in the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) Bank Supervision Annual Report 2025 shows that 788,853 deposit accounts had balances of Sh500,000 or more by December last year.
Senior Principal Magistrate Agnes Mwangi on Friday, August 28, 2026, ordered KCB Bank Kenya Limited, its staff and members of Rosemary’s family not to remove her body from Lee Funeral Home until the dispute is heard between the parties.
The senior principal magistrate on Thursday dismissed all charges facing Mandago, Joshua Lelei and Meshack Rono, saying the prosecution had not established a prima facie case despite calling 138 witnesses throughout the proceedings.
Speaking during a recovery session in Nairobi, Prisons coach Josp Barasa rued missed opportunities that saw his team continue their wait for a national league title, which has now stretched into a fifth year. He, however, said the Kenya Cup presents an opportunity for redemption.
Speaking to Radio Generation about the tournament, KVF Vice President Paul Bitok highlighted its importance, saying that the more competitions available for Kenyan players, the better it is for both clubs and the national team.
The bank has launched the Sahl Card, which enables customers to make everyday purchases while accessing a range of lifestyle and travel benefits.
Under the system, a motorist who commits an offence such as speeding or running a red light receives an SMS detailing the violation, where it occurred, the amount payable and the period within which the fine should be settled. Those who fail to pay within seven days risk facing penalties and restrictions.
NTSA said the guidelines are intended to streamline the payment process, minimise delays in clearing traffic offences and ensure all penalty payments are properly captured in its system
Speaking during the 2026 Half Year State of the Oil Industry Briefing organised by the Petroleum Institute of East Africa on June 29, 2026, KCB Director of Corporate Banking Peter Ng’eno said the region must build resilient energy systems capable of withstanding global shocks and supply disruptions.
Under the arrangement, farmers will access up to 95% financing, which also covers agricultural implements, with repayment periods of up to 60 months. Customers will have the option of monthly repayments or seasonal payment plans aligned to their harvest cycles.
The lender also screened Sh587.9 billion in transactions under its Environmental and Social Due Diligence framework across Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and Rwanda, helping it surpass its target of allocating 25% of total lending to green projects, reaching 25.84% in 2025, up from 21.6% in 2024.
Kabras RFC clashed with Menengai Oilers in the Rai derby at home in Kakamega Show Grounds on Saturday, winning the tie 27-13 to stretch their lead to 52 points on the log, while Oilers are now third with 45 points.
Speaking in Nairobi exclusively to Radio Generation after the final whistle, the 12-time KPL champions' chairman said that after their Shield Cup exit, the only reasonable thing to do was to pile pressure on Gor Mahia.
KCB has committed Ksh 28.5 million to support five drivers for the 2026 WRC Safari Rally in Naivasha, backing local talent, event logistics and sustainability initiatives tied to the reworked four-day format.
In a Gazette Notice dated December 19, 2025, CAK Director-General David Kemei outlined conditions for the acquisition, including strict safeguards on data use.
DCI Queens opened their Kenya Cup Second Edition campaign with a 3–0 win over Nairobi Prisons at Nyayo Stadium, led by MVP Caroline Jeruto, as focus now shifts to a key clash with KCB.
KCB has been growing its pool of funds for loans targeting environmental sustainability and high social impact sectors, including energy, infrastructure, agriculture, health, and education.
Non-interest income dropped 10.1 percent to Sh45.09 billion, largely because foreign exchange trading earnings fell 40.1 percent to Sh8.24 billion from Sh13.76 billion. The bank noted that digital channels helped shield non-funded income, which faced pressure from declining fees and commissions in the Democratic Republic of Congo following branch closures.
As of June 2025, KCB held Sh189.1 billion in non-performing loans, or 17.2 percent of its Sh1.09 trillion loan book, with Sh12.4 billion in loan loss provisions. Equity recorded Sh71.2 billion in non-performing loans, representing 17.5 percent of its Sh406.8 billion loan book, and made Sh7.3 billion in provisions.
The investment, announced on October 31, 2025, seeks to accelerate digital payment innovations and empower Kenya’s small and micro enterprises.
Kevin Mathews Okeyo, Senior Manager, Digital Experience –DFS at KCB, on Tuesday, explained that the bank partnered with a major telecom operator to validate mobile phone numbers.
The initiative as explained by Kevin Mathews Okeyo, Senior Manager, Digital Experience (Digital Financial Services) at KCB is part of the bank’s ongoing efforts to digitize operations, simplify banking, and provide convenient access to financial services anywhere in the world.
The lender-appointed administrators have assumed management of Korara Highlands Tea Factory Limited, which owes Sh1.155 billion, while a receiver manager has taken over Elson Plastics of Kenya Limited, which is indebted by Sh775 million.
Vipingo SEZ was officially granted its status by the Ministry of Investments, Trade and Industry on November 29, 2024, affirming the coast region’s position as a growing hub for zones designed to attract investment and expand exports.
In separate rulings delivered by Justice Rhoda Rutto, Jatcom Agency Limited was directed to pay Sh47 million, Charingcross Communication Agency Sh45.8 million, and Talk Cell Technologies Limited Sh47.2 million.
The money was released following a settlement agreement reached in September 2024 after the national carrier defaulted on its debt
The bank, which yesterday reported an 8.1 percent rise in net profit to Sh31.5 billion, will pay an interim dividend of Sh2 per share
Through the new subsidiary, SBM will provide personal insurance, business-related covers, specialty products, and employee benefit schemes.
Fuliza is a continuous overdraft facility for M-PESA customers who have insufficient funds to complete transactions.
With the Kenya Cup Regular season now over, attention now turns to the Enterprise Cup Competition which is now at the Semifinal stage.