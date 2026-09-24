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Radio Generation Kenya

KCB

NTSA explains why instant traffic fines cannot be paid online
News

NTSA explains why instant traffic fines cannot be paid online

Under the system, a motorist who commits an offence such as speeding or running a red light receives an SMS detailing the violation, where it occurred, the amount payable and the period within which the fine should be settled. Those who fail to pay within seven days risk facing penalties and restrictions.

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Kabras or KCB? Who's winning the Kenya Cup?
Sports

Kabras or KCB? Who's winning the Kenya Cup?

Kabras RFC clashed with Menengai Oilers in the Rai derby at home in Kakamega Show Grounds on Saturday, winning the tie 27-13 to stretch their lead to 52 points on the log, while Oilers are now third with 45 points.

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KCB profit rises to Sh46 billion despite market challenges
Business

KCB profit rises to Sh46 billion despite market challenges

Non-interest income dropped 10.1 percent to Sh45.09 billion, largely because foreign exchange trading earnings fell 40.1 percent to Sh8.24 billion from Sh13.76 billion. The bank noted that digital channels helped shield non-funded income, which faced pressure from declining fees and commissions in the Democratic Republic of Congo following branch closures.

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New KCB App offers seamless digital banking anywhere
Business

New KCB App offers seamless digital banking anywhere

The initiative as explained by Kevin Mathews Okeyo, Senior Manager, Digital Experience (Digital Financial Services) at KCB is part of the bank’s ongoing efforts to digitize operations, simplify banking, and provide convenient access to financial services anywhere in the world.

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