Sports
Volleyball: KPA crowned champions, KPC level series to force game three
The victory confirmed KPA as the new men’s national league champions, marking their first-ever title in the competition’s history.
The victory confirmed KPA as the new men’s national league champions, marking their first-ever title in the competition’s history.
The two agencies, on Thursday, November 6, 2025, signed a joint communiqué at the KPA Headquarters in Mombasa, outlining immediate steps to improve efficiency, cut costs for traders, and strengthen coordination across Kenya’s main transport corridors.
Captain William Ruto said Ndua’s leadership and contribution to port and transport economics inspired many professionals across Africa and beyond.