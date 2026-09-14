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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Kigali

Gor Mahia begin CECAFA campaign against APR
Sports

Gor Mahia begin CECAFA campaign against APR

Speaking on Wednesday evening from Kigali, Rwanda Football Federation (FERWAFA) President Shema Ngoga Fabrice welcomed the return of the tournament to Rwanda, saying they are excited to host the competition again.

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