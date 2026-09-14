Why Kigali is known for clean streets and green spaces
A major part of Rwanda’s approach is the monthly community service programme known as Umuganda.
A major part of Rwanda’s approach is the monthly community service programme known as Umuganda.
The cancellations followed a similar disruption on Sunday, when RwandAir cancelled flights WB402 and WB403 on August 30, also citing difficulties involving air traffic control services at JKIA
The meeting will focus on how Africa can strengthen food systems to feed a growing population, create jobs, drive economic transformation and withstand climate-related shocks.
Speaking on Wednesday evening from Kigali, Rwanda Football Federation (FERWAFA) President Shema Ngoga Fabrice welcomed the return of the tournament to Rwanda, saying they are excited to host the competition again.
Tusker secured a place in the tournament after Sudanese side Al Merrikh withdrew, handing the Kenyan club an unexpected chance to test themselves against some of the region's top teams.
Gor Mahia's 42-member travelling contingent, comprising 29 players and technical staff, departed in two batches due to limited flight availability.
The agreement calls for an immediate ceasefire, the return of state authority in areas previously controlled by rebels, and the launch of formal peace talks to address the root causes of the crisis.
This year’s celebration also reinforces the global relevance of Kiswahili as a language rooted in African daily life but constantly evolving through multicultural influences.
The animals were sourced from Munywana Conservancy and moved in two groups of 35.
The proposal highlights Kigali as an affordable and safe center for international activities, positioning the city as a strong rival to Nairobi.
The conference will bring together key policymakers, security experts, civil society actors, and researchers.