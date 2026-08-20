Winners of Football Association's Community Shield (2022-2026)
The FA’s Community Shield has been won by four different clubs over the last five editions, with Arsenal becoming the latest winner in 2026
The FA’s Community Shield has been won by four different clubs over the last five editions, with Arsenal becoming the latest winner in 2026
Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that Klopp has accepted the offer and will become Germany’s next manager.
During the heartbreaking defeat at Boston Stadium in Foxborough, Klopp watched his nation lose 4-3 on penalties after the match ended 1-1 following extra time. However, the main talking point was Germany’s disallowed extra-time goal when centre-back Jonathan Tah headed home from a corner.
The Dutchman, 47, guided the Reds to their 20th league title in his debut season but they have struggled during his second year, finishing fifth in the Premier League.
The 32-year-old has featured 373 times for Liverpool, playing a central role in a team that lifted two Premier League titles and the Champions League under Jurgen Klopp. His consistency, work rate, and attacking output made him a key figure during one of the club’s most successful periods in recent history.
Florian Wirtz’s marginally offside-looking equaliser at Fulham stood under semi-automated VAR, leaving Arne Slot’s Liverpool with another late setback and raising questions over offside tolerance in the Premier League.
Mohamed Salah’s dip in form has dominated headlines this season, but it was Virgil van Dijk, once the unassailable pillar of Liverpool’s defence, who found himself under the harshest scrutiny during a flat 1-1 draw with Sunderland.
Salah remains a world-class threat and a match-winner, but Slot’s evolving system demands flexibility.
Arne Slot, who steered Liverpool to the title in his debut season, now faces mounting scrutiny.
Erling Haaland missed an early penalty at the Etihad Stadium, but the City striker recovered to give Guardiola's side the lead.
The standout fixture of the weekend sees Chelsea host Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on Saturday evening. Liverpool are without Alisson Becker until after the international break, while Federico Chiesa remains a doubt, though Hugo Ekitike is expected to be back.
The Champions League lit up Europe last night with drama, goals and big statements from some of the continent’s top clubs.
Alisson Becker is back in the Liverpool squad after missing the pre-season tour of Asia due to personal reasons
On Saturday, Egypt international Salah, 33, responded with, external: "Can you tell us how he died, where, and why?"
The Reds took the decision after consulting with Jota's wife Rute Cardoso and his family which means the Portugal international "will forever be Liverpool's number 20".
The fee for the 22-year-old includes a guaranteed £100m and a further £16m in add-ons or bonuses.
Liverpool FC will be without Trent Alexander Arnold for Sunday's Carabao Cup Final against Newcastle United, the club has announced.
As if the stage wasn't already set for a showdown of epic proportions with a first leg that somehow lacked more goals, Anfield was last night treated to a modern-day slugfest as PSG beat Liverpool 1-0 and 4-1 on penalties to proceed to the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.