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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Liverpool

Robertson to exit Liverpool after nine-year spell at Anfield
Sports

Robertson to exit Liverpool after nine-year spell at Anfield

The 32-year-old has featured 373 times for Liverpool, playing a central role in a team that lifted two Premier League titles and the Champions League under Jurgen Klopp. His consistency, work rate, and attacking output made him a key figure during one of the club’s most successful periods in recent history.

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Liverpool's Van Dijk fights decline
Sports

Liverpool's Van Dijk fights decline

Mohamed Salah’s dip in form has dominated headlines this season, but it was Virgil van Dijk, once the unassailable pillar of Liverpool’s defence, who found himself under the harshest scrutiny during a flat 1-1 draw with Sunderland.

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The EPL title. PHOTO/SportsBoom
Sports

English Premier League: Matchweek 7 preview

The standout fixture of the weekend sees Chelsea host Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on Saturday evening. Liverpool are without Alisson Becker until after the international break, while Federico Chiesa remains a doubt, though Hugo Ekitike is expected to be back.

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PSG players celebrate their win against Liverpool in the Champions League. PHOTO/Sky Sports
Sports

PSG break Liverpool to qualify for Champions League quarters

As if the stage wasn't already set for a showdown of epic proportions with a first leg that somehow lacked more goals, Anfield was last night treated to a modern-day slugfest as PSG beat Liverpool 1-0 and 4-1 on penalties to proceed to the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.

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