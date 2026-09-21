Didn’t know he died! President Museveni mourns Jirongo nine months later
Museveni took to social media on Monday, saying he did not know that Jirongo had passed away.
Museveni took to social media on Monday, saying he did not know that Jirongo had passed away.
Diana Atwine, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Health, said in a post on social media platform X that the outbreak had been contained through the treatment of all imported confirmed cases and those they infected, the tracing and quarantine of contacts, and the provision of the required supportive care.
In a statement issued on Sunday, Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Haruna Kyeyune Kasolo said President Yoweri Museveni had directed the government to begin arrangements for the evacuation of Ugandan nationals over growing security concerns.
By 6:00 am local time, viewers attempting to access the two television stations were met with blank screens carrying the message: “Video unavailable.”
Museveni said Africa’s economic struggle is not only about lack of money but also deeper issues tied to leadership thinking and state systems, which he described as “ideological disorientation” and weak structures that have held back progress for decades.
In a statement on Tuesday, Bobi Wine said the armed personnel, who first vandalised the property on January 23, had returned late Monday night and now fully control the house, its grounds, and surrounding areas.
This announcement follows heightened diplomatic tension between Uganda and the United States, triggered by remarks from General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, commander of the Uganda Peoples' Defence Forces and son of President Yoweri Museveni.
Wine, in a video message posted on his X account on January 24, 2026, from an undisclosed location, thanked the international community for the “voices they have raised” and encouraged Ugandans to “remain strong, smart, and creative.”
Museveni, 81, was declared the winner with 72 percent of the vote, while Wine received 25 percent. The president accused opposition forces of plotting to overturn the results through violent means, labeling them as terrorists.
Ugandan opposition leader Kizza Besigye has been moved from Luzira Prison to a private clinic amid reports of critical, deteriorating health, as allies accuse authorities of medical neglect and rights violations.
African Union (AU) officials, together with COMESA and IGAD, noted the smooth conduct at locations they monitored, but pointed to intimidation, arrests, and abductions affecting opposition figures and civil society, which they said “instilled fear and eroded public trust in the electoral process.”
In a video statement issued on Saturday, a police spokesperson said the force had decided to address the matter after the allegations gained traction across different online platforms.
The Pan-African Solidarity Group, in a statement issued on January 16, called for the immediate release of opposition presidential candidate Bobi Wine from house arrest, and highlighted widespread intimidation, abductions, and alleged electoral manipulation.
The race is dominated by Museveni and Wine, although six other candidates are also vying for the presidency. Museveni has successfully won six previous elections and remains a strong favourite. Wine, however, has gained a following among young voters and those calling for reform, making the contest unusually competitive.
Uganda's flag, created when the country achieved independence from Britain in 1962, has stripes of black to represent Africa, yellow for its sunshine, and red to represent African brotherhood, with a grey crowned crane overlaid.
The Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance, Aminah Zawedde, said claims of an impending internet blackout were false and aimed at stirring fear.
Addressing residents while on the campaign trail, Museveni said he had spoken to the children of former fighters to underline the weight of leadership and the trust voters place in those they elect. He warned that careless decisions during elections often leave ordinary people bearing the cost.
During a briefing on Wednesday, Museveni explained that when essential digital channels are left to business operators, they often end up dictating prices in ways that strain households and limit growth. He said the State should oversee the primary infrastructure while allowing private companies to operate on top of it.
Speaking in Tororo, Uganda, on November 23, 2025, during the groundbreaking ceremony for the Devki Mega Steel Plant, Ruto said the deal was agreed upon during a joint ministerial meeting in Nairobi last week.
Speaking in Tororo, Uganda, during the groundbreaking for the Devki Mega Steel Project, Ruto said the two countries do not have a dispute over sea access, assuring cooperation.
According to Museveni, the goal is to bring together the armies of Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Somalia, Rwanda, Burundi, South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) under one umbrella.
Speaking on X, Kuria said that while he admires Museveni’s leadership and economic vision, failure to manage Muhoozi’s statements could tarnish the Ugandan president’s long-standing reputation.
The decision follows intense fighting in El-Fasher, the last major city under SAF control in western Sudan. After a prolonged siege, the RSF seized the city, triggering reports of civilian abuses that UN investigators describe as ethnic cleansing targeting non-Arab populations. Analysts say the violence is part of both parties’ strategy to retain control after losing legitimacy in the 2021 coup.
The hand-over coincided with the launch of a major new facility at the Gaddafi Military Barracks, Magamaga and the beginning of construction of a related workshop in Entebbe.
Museveni, 80, who has led Uganda since 1986, aims to extend his presidency toward nearly 50 years. His administration has amended the constitution twice, first eliminating term limits and later removing the age ceiling for presidents, allowing him to continue his tenure.
Justice Simon Mugenyi Byabakama, chairperson of the EC, declared that Museveni’s documents had passed scrutiny under the Presidential Elections Act.
The 80-year-old leader, who has been in power since 1986, is seeking a seventh term that would stretch his leadership to nearly half a century.
Museveni describes the Muliro/Moto Eater as a revolutionary all-terrain solution designed to access challenging terrains where traditional fire engines cannot.
The Electoral Commission (EC) began issuing the forms last week, and the exercise is set to run until September 24
Wine said Marinos died at around 1:30 am, joining a growing list of individuals who have suffered under the Museveni administration