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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Museveni

Ebola virus in Uganda contained, Health Ministry says
Global Affairs

Ebola virus in Uganda contained, Health Ministry says

Diana Atwine, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Health, said in a post on social media platform X that the outbreak had been contained through the treatment of all imported confirmed cases and those they infected, the tracing and quarantine of contacts, and the provision of the required supportive care.

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Uganda votes in tense Presidential election as Museveni faces Bobi Wine
Global Affairs

Uganda votes in tense Presidential election as Museveni faces Bobi Wine

The race is dominated by Museveni and Wine, although six other candidates are also vying for the presidency. Museveni has successfully won six previous elections and remains a strong favourite. Wine, however, has gained a following among young voters and those calling for reform, making the contest unusually competitive.

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Leadership is not a game, Museveni tells voters
Global Affairs

Leadership is not a game, Museveni tells voters

Addressing residents while on the campaign trail, Museveni said he had spoken to the children of former fighters to underline the weight of leadership and the trust voters place in those they elect. He warned that careless decisions during elections often leave ordinary people bearing the cost.

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Museveni: State must control internet backbone to keep data affordable
Global Affairs

Museveni: State must control internet backbone to keep data affordable

During a briefing on Wednesday, Museveni explained that when essential digital channels are left to business operators, they often end up dictating prices in ways that strain households and limit growth. He said the State should oversee the primary infrastructure while allowing private companies to operate on top of it.

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AU turns to Museveni as Sudan peace mission faces hurdles
Global Affairs

AU turns to Museveni as Sudan peace mission faces hurdles

The decision follows intense fighting in El-Fasher, the last major city under SAF control in western Sudan. After a prolonged siege, the RSF seized the city, triggering reports of civilian abuses that UN investigators describe as ethnic cleansing targeting non-Arab populations. Analysts say the violence is part of both parties’ strategy to retain control after losing legitimacy in the 2021 coup.

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