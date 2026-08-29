Khartoum curfew ends as Sudan pushes for return to normal life
The return of normal activity in the capital remains difficult, however, with many residents still trying to rebuild their lives after the conflict forced millions to flee.
The return of normal activity in the capital remains difficult, however, with many residents still trying to rebuild their lives after the conflict forced millions to flee.
The dead from Friday's attack include 13 children, medical staff and multiple patients, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Saturday night.
Maraga argued that granting Kenyan travel documents to a sanctioned individual would undermine Kenya’s declared neutrality in Sudan’s conflict and damage its international standing.
El-Fasher, in western Darfur, fell to RSF control at the end of October following an 18-month blockade that left residents cut off from food, aid, and essential services.
Humanitarian needs now far exceed available resources, with the IRC warning that without a dramatic increase in funding and guaranteed humanitarian access, countless more lives will be lost.
In the early days of the regular military's war with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in April 2023, the army-aligned government fled the capital, which was quickly overrun by rival troops.
Drone strikes by the military on the RSF-controlled town of Al-Zuruq on Saturday killed 51 civilians, while RSF assaults on the town of Kernoi left 63 dead and 17 injured.
The United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) said "six troops were killed and six injured", including four seriously, when a drone hit their camp in Kadugli, the capital of South Kordofan state.
The incident marks the sixth assault on WFP operations in the country this year, raising alarm over the escalating risks faced by aid agencies responding to widespread hunger and conflict.
The Rapid Support Forces (RSF), the paramilitary group battling the army in Sudan's civil war, was accused of Thursday's attack by a medical organisation, the Sudan Doctors' Network, and the army.
In a statement, the US State Department voiced deep concern for civilians inside the city and those fleeing to nearby areas.
UNHCR teams say more than 60,000 civilians have already fled towards Tawila, about 80km away, as fear rises and reports of executions and abuse emerge. Eujin Byun from the UN refugee agency said new arrivals are sharing distressing testimonies of rape and other atrocities, while aid workers struggle to offer them food, shelter and medical care.
The Sudan Doctors' Network said Sudanese paramilitaries were behind the shelling attack, which also wounded another 21 people, including five more children.
Speaking to France 24 during the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Ruto reiterated Kenya's neutral stance on the conflict, emphasizing the nation’s role as a facilitator for dialogue rather than a participant in the fighting.
The strike struck Abu Shouk camp, just outside the North Darfur capital, said the Emergency Response Room, a volunteer group coordinating relief
Luca Renda, acting UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Sudan, told the BBC that they were sending rescuers, food and other aid, and would get a clearer picture soon.
The move risks cementing a de facto partition of the country, already torn apart by nearly two and a half years of war.
More than 20 camp residents were missing, the rescuers said, warning the actual number could be higher.
RSF has been laying siege to El-Fasher, the capital of North Darfur state, since May 2024 but has so far failed to take full control of the city from the army.
Sudan pointed to recent diplomatic meetings held by the Non-Aligned Movement in New York, accusing the UAE of trying to suppress solidarity with Sudan and block any reference to RSF as a rebel group.
Sudan went on to stress that international players have a responsibility to help it in defending its sovereignty from what it referred to as a "savage terrorist militia and its external sponsors.
Rights groups are demanding answers from the Defence Ministry and UN Security Council over allegations that Kenyan-marked weapons ended up with Sudan’s RSF militia.
Thousands of families as reported by United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) have arrived in El-Fasher, seeking safety in incomplete buildings, schools, or under trees.