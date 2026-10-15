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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Salaries and Remuneration Commission

UHC staff give Government 14 days to confirm permanent employment
Health and Wellness

UHC staff give Government 14 days to confirm permanent employment

The demonstration came as the Kenya Environmental Health and Public Health Practitioners Union (KEHPHPU) issued a 14-day strike notice to the Ministry of Health and the Council of Governors, warning that health workers across the country would down their tools unless UHC staff were confirmed on permanent and pensionable terms.

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