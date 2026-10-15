SRC raises parastatal chairs' monthly honoraria to Sh130,000
SRC chairperson Sammy Chepkwony outlined the revised rates in a letter dated October 13, 2026, addressed to State Corporations Advisory Committee (SCAC) chairperson Philip Mong’ony.
SRC chairperson Sammy Chepkwony outlined the revised rates in a letter dated October 13, 2026, addressed to State Corporations Advisory Committee (SCAC) chairperson Philip Mong’ony.
PSC chief executive Paul Famba told the committee that veterinary doctors are important professionals in the health sector and that their work should not be regarded as less valuable than that of doctors who treat human patients.
The public sector wage bill was expected to reach Sh1.29 trillion in the year ended June 2026, compared with Sh1.22 trillion in the previous financial year. In the year to June 2019, the bill stood at Sh870.1 billion.
The union is also calling for action on the proposed 2026 Career Progression Guidelines, which it says have faced delays in approval and budgeting by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission.
Nyandarua, Nakuru, Migori, Kilifi, Siaya and Tana River were the only counties that remained within the 35 per cent wage-bill-to-revenue threshold during the nine months of 2025.
The President also announced plans to increase police housing, including at the Embakasi training college, while improving medical care for officers and their families through the Usalama Cover.
The workers are demanding improved welfare, better working conditions, and the implementation of previously agreed employment benefits.
The move follows more than 20 years of talks between Kenya Power management and employees represented by the Kenya Electrical Traders and Allied Workers Union (KETAWU).
In a letter dated August 4 to KNH Chief Executive Officer Dr Richard Lesiyampe, SRC Secretary and Chief Executive Officer Abdullahi Surraw said the commission had reviewed the hospital's request after considering various factors that guide public sector remuneration.
In a circular, SRC chairperson Sammy Chepkwony said the allowance will only be paid while an officer is officially serving as a personal security officer. The payment will stop once the officer is recalled to their parent institution.
The union said the salary adjustments are provided for under the 2017-2021 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), the Return-to-Work Formula signed on May 8, 2024, and its addendum dated December 19, 2024.
Making the announcement during the official flag-off ceremony for the team, Principal Secretary for Sports Elijah Mwangi said the initiative marks a five-fold increase from the Sh500,000 awarded at the 2022 Birmingham Games.
SRC has gazetted the 2026 Remuneration and Benefits of State and Other Public Officers Regulations, establishing procedures for job evaluation, salary structures, collective bargaining and a four-year remuneration review cycle for Kenya’s public service.
The demonstration came as the Kenya Environmental Health and Public Health Practitioners Union (KEHPHPU) issued a 14-day strike notice to the Ministry of Health and the Council of Governors, warning that health workers across the country would down their tools unless UHC staff were confirmed on permanent and pensionable terms.
Delegates at Kenya’s First National Productivity and Performance Conference adopted resolutions to mainstream productivity in public sector planning, shift compensation and promotions toward performance-based remuneration, overhaul performance contracting, accelerate digital transformation, and strengthen revenue mobilisation.
SRC chairperson Sammy Chepkwony said attempts to control the wage bill through legal limits and fiscal measures have not delivered the expected results over the years.
The 2021–2025 CBA, which was largely non-monetary due to the Covid-19 pandemic, ends soon, but teachers say their fresh proposals are yet to be acted upon.
According to a ruling by the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Division of the High Court in Nairobi, Robert Theuri Murage and Doris Nafula Simiyu received the funds unlawfully between January 2020 and June 2022.
KNUT urged the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) to expedite the salary negotiations before the June 30 deadline.
Despite her qualifications, her SRC tenure became the focal point of the session, leading to sharp criticism from several lawmakers.
I am complaining because you can't give me what I didn't ask for. An MCA right now is earning Ksh.81,000, and you are making my salary Ksh.1 million? Don't you see that dysfunctionality?"