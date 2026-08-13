Erling Haaland receives four Guinness World Records certificates
The latest recognition adds to a long list of achievements Haaland has collected since moving to Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund at the beginning of the 2022/23 campaign.
The latest recognition adds to a long list of achievements Haaland has collected since moving to Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund at the beginning of the 2022/23 campaign.
The KNVB has appointed Xavi Hernández as Netherlands head coach, citing a football vision aligned with the national team’s identity. The piece also discusses the coaching philosophies referenced by Xavi and the next fixtures mentioned in the announcement.
The 54-year-old, who inspired France to their first World Cup triumph as a player in 1998, said leading the national side is one of the greatest honours in football.
Speaking on Friday, Jesus praised national icon Cristiano Ronaldo, who has confirmed that the 2030 World Cup will be his sixth and final tournament, although he has not officially announced his retirement from international football.
La Roja swept past Sweden 5-0 on aggregate, the tie effectively settled by a dazzling first-leg performance in Málaga where Alexia Putellas and Clàudia Pina each netted braces.