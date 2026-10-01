Two arrested as DCI busts suspected counterfeit juice operation in Kabete

Two men have been arrested after detectives raided a homestead in Muthua, Kabete, and uncovered a suspected counterfeit juice production operation with about 1,400 filled bottles and other materials used in the alleged manufacture and packaging of the drinks.

The operation followed a tip-off from a member of the public, leading detectives to the homestead where they found Alex Mwaruta and James Munala Inyangala “in the middle of producing counterfeit juice”, according to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

The DCI said a search of the premises revealed what detectives described as a fully fledged counterfeiting setup.

Among the items recovered were approximately 1,400 filled bottles of suspected counterfeit juice in 200ml and 300ml sizes.

Detectives also seized 56 cartons containing empty bottles, five packets of bottle tops, two blue drums and three basins of different colours.

The search further uncovered office glue, rubber stamps and ink, as well as assorted stickers.

Detectives also found an expired certificate authorising the use of the Standardisation Mark for a well-known juice brand.

According to the DCI, the premises also contained various powdery and colourless substances stored in polythene bags in 50-gram portions and in 200ml and 300ml bottles.

“The scene was subsequently processed by detectives from the Crime Scene Investigation (CSI), while the recovered items were secured as exhibits,” the statement said.

The two suspects remain in custody as detectives continue investigating the alleged counterfeit production operation.

The DCI warned that beverages made in “unregulated and unhygienic environments” could put consumers at serious health risk.

The agency said counterfeit production also hurts legitimate manufacturers by competing with their products illegally and denies the government tax revenue.

The DCI has urged members of the public to report suspected counterfeit activities through its toll-free number 0800 722 203 or WhatsApp number 0709 570 000.

The agency said members of the public can provide information anonymously.