Weatherman warns of heavy rains, flooding and strong winds

The Kenya Meteorological Service Authority has warned of moderate to heavy rainfall, strong winds, large ocean waves and high temperatures in several parts of the country from October 24 to October 30, 2026.

In an advisory issued on Friday, October 23, the weather agency said rainfall exceeding 20 millimetres within 24 hours was expected in the Coast, Northeastern, Western and Central regions, as well as parts of the Southeastern Lowlands.

The advisory, issued at 9pm, indicated that the rainfall would begin on Saturday evening and continue through October 28, with the peak intensity expected between October 26 and October 28.

The agency projected that rainfall intensity would decrease by October 30.

“Moderate to heavy rainfall exceeding 20 mm within 24 hours is anticipated over the counties in Coast, Northeastern, Highlands West and East of the Rift Valley, the Central Highlands (including some parts of Nairobi) and parts of the Southeastern Lowlands,” the advisory stated.

The weather conditions are expected to affect Kwale, Mombasa, Kilifi, Tana River and Lamu counties in the Coast region, as well as Garissa, Wajir, Mandera, Marsabit and Isiolo in the northeastern and northern parts of the country.

Other areas listed in the advisory include Migori, Nyamira, Bungoma, Busia, Kakamega, Vihiga, West Pokot, Baringo, Elgeyo Marakwet, Trans Nzoia, Nandi, Uasin Gishu, Nakuru, Siaya, Kisumu, Homa Bay, Kisii, Kericho and Bomet.

The forecast also covers Kiambu, Embu, Murang’a, Kirinyaga, Nyandarua, Nyeri, Laikipia, Tharaka-Nithi, Meru, Narok and Kajiado, as well as parts of Nairobi, Taita-Taveta, Kitui, Machakos and Makueni counties.

The agency cautioned residents in the affected areas to remain vigilant because of the risk of flash floods and poor visibility during the rainy period.

It warned that flooding could occur even in areas that had not experienced heavy rainfall, particularly downstream, where water from other locations may accumulate.

“Flood waters may occur in areas where it has not rained heavily, particularly downstream,” the advisory stated.

Residents were urged to take precautions during thunderstorms and avoid seeking shelter under trees or near grilled windows to minimise exposure to lightning strikes.

The warning comes as the country prepares for several days of potentially intense rainfall, with the agency advising people in the affected regions to remain alert to changing weather conditions.

The advisory also highlighted the possibility of strong winds across coastal, eastern and northern parts of Kenya.

According to the agency, gusty winds and strong southerly to southeasterly winds exceeding 25 knots, equivalent to 12.5 metres per second, were expected in the affected regions.

The conditions could also affect maritime activities along the coast, with ocean wave heights exceeding two metres forecast for Sunday, October 25.

The agency urged people undertaking maritime activities to exercise caution in view of the expected winds and large waves.

Meanwhile, high temperatures are expected to persist in some parts of the country, particularly in northern Kenya, even as other regions experience rainfall.

Residents in areas experiencing high temperatures were advised to remain hydrated and avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight.

The weather agency said it would provide further updates promptly if there were changes to the forecast.

The advisory was issued by the acting Director General of the Kenya Meteorological Service Authority and circulated to government agencies, disaster management institutions, county meteorological directors and other relevant stakeholders.

Authorities and residents in the affected counties are expected to monitor weather updates and take appropriate precautions during the advisory period.