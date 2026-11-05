ATPU unmasks alleged Eastleigh abduction network linked to missing lawyer Abshir Abdi

Before his reported abduction along Muchai Road, missing Nairobi lawyer Abshir Ahmedsadak Abdi had already been on the radar of anti-terrorism detectives over an alleged kidnapping case, with fresh court testimony now detailing his arrest and suspected links to an Eastleigh criminal network.

The revelations emerged during High Court proceedings, where Anti-Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU) Nairobi Officer in Charge of Station Chief Inspector Vitalis Kibet gave an account of Abdi's previous arrest and the allegations investigators had levelled against him.

Kibet told the court that Abdi was arrested on October 9, 2025, over the alleged abduction of Ahmed Ali Mohamed, a businessman, before being held at the ATPU cells in Nairobi.

The officer further claimed that the lawyer was working alongside several accomplices, including a foreign national, in an alleged operation targeting foreigners suspected of acquiring Kenyan identification documents through fraudulent means.

According to Kibet, Abdi was presented before the Kahawa Law Courts on October 13, 2025, where detectives sought permission to detain him for 10 days to allow them to complete their investigations.

However, the prosecution later withdrew its application, paving the way for the lawyer's release as investigations into the allegations continued.

"As a result, my lord, the suspect was released on free bond pending conclusion of the ongoing investigations," Kibet told the court.

The court testimony has brought renewed attention to Abdi's previous dealings with anti-terrorism detectives as questions continue to mount over his current whereabouts.

His family has moved to the High Court seeking urgent intervention following his alleged abduction by armed men along Muchai Road on November 1, 2026.

The incident has sparked widespread concern within the legal fraternity, with the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) demanding answers from security agencies over the advocate's disappearance.

LSK has also threatened nationwide protests if Abdi is not released, piling pressure on authorities to establish his whereabouts and account for what happened to him.

The disappearance has further raised questions about possible police involvement, with lawyers drawing attention to his previous legal work involving senior police officers.

The latest testimony adds another layer to the unfolding case, with Abdi's 2025 arrest, the allegations against him and his subsequent release now forming part of the issues being brought before the court as his family seeks answers.