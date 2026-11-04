Caroli: Why Linda Mwananchi is prioritising accountability over road projects

While political parties often seek public support through promises of new roads and infrastructure projects, Linda Mwananchi says its priority is to address what it considers the deeper problems holding Kenya back, including misuse of public funds, weak accountability and disregard for the rule of law.

The movement's Secretary General, Caroli Omondi, said its approach to national development was centred on changing the country's governance culture and strengthening values rather than making conventional promises about physical projects.

Speaking during a public engagement on Wednesday, the Suba South MP explained that Linda Mwananchi believes Kenya must first address inefficiencies in public institutions and promote responsible leadership if the country is to achieve meaningful economic progress.

"For us, as Linda Mwananchi, we figured out the way to reorganise Kenya is to emphasise values," Caroli said.

He said the movement had deliberately chosen to focus its political agenda on reforms that would improve how the country is governed, arguing that development should not be measured only by the number of infrastructure projects undertaken by the government.

"We don't talk about, oh, we will build roads, we will do this. We are just talking about something very simple. We want to stop wastage, bring accountability, deal with efficiency, and basically restore rule of law," he said.

Omondi further identified education as one of the key areas through which the movement hopes to influence long-term national transformation.

He said Linda Mwananchi was advocating for changes that would make values education an integral part of the country's learning system, with children introduced to the principles of responsible citizenship while still young.

The legislator disclosed that engagements with the World Bank had contributed to discussions on introducing what he described as nationhood science, a proposal that has already reached the second reading stage in Parliament.

The proposed reforms are intended to cover all levels of education, beginning at kindergarten and extending to university, with the aim of developing a generation that understands its responsibilities to the country.

Omondi also wants entrepreneurship and innovation incorporated into the curriculum as compulsory subjects, saying they should be given the same importance as English and mathematics.

"So we think when you have your engagements with the educational sector and the rest, you could push some policy reform to institutionalise nationhood science, entrepreneurship, and innovation as a mandatory subject, just like English and maths," he said.

He argued that introducing such lessons early would make it easier to shape attitudes and build a society guided by strong values, rather than attempting to change people's behaviour later in life.

According to Omondi, the proposed education changes form part of a wider plan to address the country's challenges and create conditions that support economic growth.

"To us, that is a way we will restore Kenya on the path to growth," Caroli said.

His remarks come as Linda Mwananchi builds its political structures and expands its activities in preparation for the 2027 General Election.

The movement, which is associated with Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, has been taking its mobilisation campaign to different parts of the country through public rallies and engagements as it works to establish a broader national following.

On October 30, Linda Mwananchi announced its proposed leadership, identifying Sifuna as its party leader-designate and Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya as the person expected to lead its presidential campaign.

The outfit has also announced plans to nominate Sifuna as its presidential candidate before entering negotiations with other opposition formations over a possible coalition arrangement to take on President William Ruto in the 2027 General Election.