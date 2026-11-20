The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) has lowered interest rates on all three categories of Treasury bills following its latest auction, even as the government seeks to raise Sh28 billion through short-term borrowing.

Results released on November 19, 2026, show that the weighted average interest rates for the 91-day, 182-day and 364-day Treasury bills declined compared with the previous auction.

The 91-day Treasury bill recorded an average interest rate of 8.7422 per cent, down from 8.7448 per cent in the preceding auction.

Similarly, the 182-day paper attracted an average rate of 8.8286 per cent, compared with 8.8372 per cent previously.

The 364-day Treasury bill recorded an average interest rate of 8.9943 per cent, declining from 9.0098 per cent in the last auction.

The latest results indicate continued easing in the cost of government borrowing through short-term securities, although the longer-dated Treasury bill maintained the highest interest rate among the three instruments.

According to the CBK auction results, the government offered Sh28 billion across the three Treasury bill categories.

The 91-day Treasury bill accounted for Sh8 billion, while the 182-day and 364-day securities were each allocated Sh10 billion.

Investors submitted bids worth Sh44.09 billion against the Sh28 billion offered, representing an overall performance rate of approximately 157.48 per cent.

The strong demand translated into a bid-to-cover ratio of 1.01, indicating that the government received bids exceeding its borrowing target.

The 91-day Treasury bill attracted bids worth Sh22.68 billion against an offer of Sh8 billion.

For the 182-day instrument, investors submitted bids amounting to Sh8.86 billion against the Sh10 billion offered.

The 364-day Treasury bill received bids worth Sh12.55 billion, exceeding its Sh10 billion target.

CBK accepted a total of Sh43.70 billion, comprising Sh37.16 billion in competitive bids and Sh6.53 billion in non-competitive bids.

The accepted amount exceeded the government's initial offer by approximately Sh15.70 billion.

The auction results also outlined the government's immediate borrowing requirements, including funds needed to settle maturing securities.

The government had Sh53.41 billion in Treasury bill redemptions due, against which the auction recorded an overall net repayment requirement of Sh25.41 billion.

This means the amount raised through the latest auction was below the funds required to meet the maturing obligations.

The bank noted that the actual amount realised from the auction would depend on the National Treasury's immediate liquidity requirements for the week.

The Central Bank also retained the right to accept or reject bids, either partially or fully, without providing reasons.

Meanwhile, the CBK has announced another Treasury bill auction targeting Sh28 billion, with investors expected to submit bids for the three securities by Thursday, November 26, 2026.

The next auction will offer Sh8 billion in 91-day Treasury bills, Sh10 billion in 182-day securities and another Sh10 billion in 364-day bills.

Bids must be submitted electronically through the DhowCSD platform or Treasury Mobile Direct by 2 pm on Thursday, November 26.

Successful bidders will be required to make payments through the Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) system, with funds expected to reach the Central Bank by 2 pm on Monday, November 30.

According to the auction announcement, investors must provide their Central Securities Depository (CSD) account number, amount payable, and payment key when making transactions.

The CBK further stated that non-competitive bids are capped at Sh50 million per investor account per tenor and are allocated at the weighted average rate of accepted bids.

The minimum investment is Sh50,000 for non-competitive bids and Sh2 million for competitive bids.

Only investors with active CSD accounts are eligible to participate in the auction.