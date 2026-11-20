The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) has invited applications for its one-year internship programme, offering opportunities to young professionals across nine functional areas.

In an update on Friday, the bank said the Central Bank of Kenya Internship Programme (CBKIP) aims to develop young talent and prepare participants for employment opportunities in the country's banking and financial services sector.

Interested applicants have until December 10, 2026, to submit their applications through the online recruitment portal.

The opportunities are available in Finance, Research, Banking and Payment Services, Communications, Human Resources, Internal Audit, General Services, Legal Services and Information Technology.

Successful applicants will participate in the programme for one year, after which they will be released to pursue employment opportunities in the job market.

The central bank said the initiative is designed to expose young professionals to banking operations while equipping them with practical workplace experience.

The programme also seeks to help participants expand their knowledge, develop professional networks and identify career paths within the financial sector.

According to CBK, the initiative forms part of its efforts to build a pool of young professionals with relevant exposure to central and commercial banking operations.

"In line with its mandate of maintaining stability and fostering a stable financial system, the Central Bank of Kenya has been running an Internship Program that seeks to develop a pool of young talent adequately exposed to central and commercial banking operations.

"The Internship Program runs for one (1) year after, which the candidates are released to pursue opportunities in the job market," the bank stated.

The programme further provides participants with opportunities to connect with experienced professionals, establish mentorship relationships and build contacts that could support their future careers.

CBK maintained that the internship is intended to prepare participants for employment opportunities in Kenya's banking and financial services industry.

Applicants interested in the programme are required to submit their applications online through the recruitment portal at https://careers.jkuates.co.ke.

Candidates must attach a duly completed internship programme application form alongside copies of their academic certificates and academic transcripts or other relevant academic documents.

Applicants are also required to provide a recommendation or reference letter from their respective learning institutions.

The bank has set December 10, 2026, as the deadline for receiving applications, warning that submissions made after the closing date or those missing the required documents will not be considered.

"All applications must be submitted online on or before December 10, 2026. Late or incomplete applications will not be considered," the bank stated.

Candidates are therefore required to ensure that their application documents are complete and submitted through the designated online platform before the deadline.

The central bank has reiterated its commitment to equal employment opportunities, encouraging applications from women, persons living with disabilities and candidates from marginalised communities.

The bank said the internship programme is open to qualified candidates, regardless of their backgrounds, provided they meet the stipulated application requirements.

It also warned prospective applicants against attempting to influence the recruitment process through personal connections or other forms of canvassing.

According to the announcement, canvassing, whether conducted directly or indirectly, will result in disqualification.

The internship programme provides an opportunity for young graduates seeking practical exposure in financial services, banking operations and other professional functions within one of Kenya's key financial institutions.