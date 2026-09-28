DCI dismisses news report on alleged vehicle interception and election materials

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has dismissed as false media report linking it to the alleged interception of a vehicle at the Uganda border and confiscation of election-related materials.

In a statement on Monday, the DCI said there was no such arrest, officer or transfer linked to an electoral investigation as reported, describing the allegations as “false, inaccurate and wholly without foundation”.

The report allegedly linked the DCI to the interception of a vehicle at the Uganda border, where three occupants were questioned and election-related materials confiscated.

It also claimed that a DCI officer was investigating alleged electoral malpractice involving IEBC voter registration materials, but was warned to abandon the matter or face transfer before being moved to DCI headquarters.

“These allegations are false, inaccurate and wholly without foundation,” the DCI said.

“There is no such officer, no such arrest as portrayed and no such transfer linked to any electoral investigation as described in the report. The publication is therefore misleading.”

The agency also criticised the timing of the report, saying it came as the country begins preparations for the 2027 General Election.

The DCI said the news outlet did not seek its response before airing or publishing the report.

“Responsible journalism on matters of national security and electoral integrity requires verification and an opportunity for the institution concerned to respond,” it said.

The agency reiterated its commitment to supporting what it described as a “free, fair, transparent and credible electoral process”, saying it would continue to operate in accordance with the Constitution and the law.

“No officer of the DCI is above the law, and no officer is instructed to abandon a lawful investigation,” it said.

The DCI urged media organisations and journalists to exercise “the highest standards of responsibility and professionalism” when reporting on sensitive electoral and security matters.

It said verification of facts before publication was essential to maintaining public confidence in institutions and protecting the integrity of the electoral process.

The agency said it would formally register its concern with the relevant statutory bodies responsible for media standards and accountability.

The move, it said, would be taken while respecting the constitutional guarantee of media freedom.

The DCI advised the public to treat the report as “unfounded”.