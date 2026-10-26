Didmus Barasa declares independent political path ahead of 2027 Bungoma governor race

Kimilili Member of Parliament Didmus Barasa has announced plans to run as an independent in Bungoma, distancing himself from National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula’s local political direction ahead of the 2027 gubernatorial race.

Barasa said he made the decision after deep reflection on the county’s political future, arguing that his vision for Bungoma differs fundamentally from Wetang’ula’s.

However, the legislator maintained that the political divergence at the county level would not affect his support for President William Ruto or the Broad-Based Government.

In a statement on October 26, 2026, Barasa said he intended to build his political agenda around leadership accountability, merit and open competition, while prioritising development that directly benefits residents.

“After deep reflection, I have resolved to chart an independent political path in Bungoma, separate from Rt. Hon. Moses Wetang’ula’s local political direction,” Barasa said.

The announcement signals a possible shift in Bungoma's political alignments as leaders begin positioning themselves ahead of the 2027 General Election. Barasa said he would focus on consolidating the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), strengthening grassroots networks and building strategic alliances as he prepares for the gubernatorial contest.

Barasa framed the differences as a question of leadership priorities, saying he favoured competition based on merit and accountable governance over political patronage and the protection of individual interests.

“My political loyalty is to the people and their aspirations, not to political convenience. I now move forward with renewed clarity, consolidating UDA, strengthening grassroots networks, and building strategic alliances ahead of the 2027 gubernatorial race,” he said.

The MP also emphasised that his position should not be interpreted as a withdrawal of support for the President or the Broad-Based Government. Instead, he presented the separation as a difference in how Bungoma County should be politically organised and governed.

His planned strategy includes expanding support at the grassroots and establishing alliances that could strengthen his bid for the county’s top seat.

Wetang’ula’s local political influence and the emerging alignments among leaders in Bungoma could become significant factors as the 2027 campaigns approach. Barasa’s announcement places the differences between the two leaders within the broader contest over political leadership and the county’s development priorities.