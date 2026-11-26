The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has secured the conviction of controversial preacher Paul Nthenge Mackenzie on all five counts in the consolidated Shakahola terrorism case.

Mackenzie was found guilty on Thursday, November 26, 2026, by Shanzu Senior Principal Magistrate Leah Juma after the prosecution called 96 witnesses and presented documentary, digital, medical, and forensic evidence.

The charges relate to allegations that Mackenzie and his co-accused promoted and adopted extreme religious beliefs, encouraged followers to fast to death, and engaged in activities linked to terrorism and organized criminal activity.

The case arose from the activities of Good News International Ministries, which was associated with Mackenzie and operated in Kwa Mackenzie, Shakahola Forest, Magarini, Kilifi County, between 2020 and 2023.

Investigations linked the group to the deaths of hundreds of people whose bodies were discovered in Shakahola Forest. Prosecutors argued that followers had been subjected to extreme teachings that encouraged them to abandon food, healthcare, education and other basic aspects of life in pursuit of religious beliefs.

The charges included engaging in organized criminal activity, two separate counts of radicalization, facilitating the commission of a terrorist act and possession of an article connected to an offense under the Prevention of Terrorism Act, 2012.

On the organized criminal activity count, Mackenzie was convicted alongside his wife, Rhoda Mumbua, and other co-accused, including his alleged second-in-command, Smart Deri Mwakalama, also known as Mzee Smart.

On the first radicalization count, which involved promoting an extreme belief system to facilitate ideologically based violence through fasting to death, Mackenzie, his wife and seven others were convicted.

The second radicalization count concerned adopting an extreme belief system. Mackenzie was also found guilty of this charge.

On the count of facilitating the commission of a terrorist act, Mackenzie and Mwakalama were convicted. He was further convicted of possessing an article connected to a terrorism offense, while his wife was acquitted on that particular count.

According to the DPP, the prosecution called 96 witnesses, including survivors, minors, former followers, investigators, medical officers, pathologists, religious experts and forensic psychologists.

The evidence presented included recordings, social media content, medical and forensic reports, DNA analysis and other documentary and physical exhibits.

The prosecution argued that the teachings attributed to Mackenzie went beyond religious beliefs protected under Article 32 of the Constitution. It maintained that the doctrines were harmful and unlawful, and were used to isolate followers from their families, society, government services, education and healthcare.

Conviction follows other Shakahola cases

The latest conviction comes after Mackenzie and other accused persons were sentenced by the Mombasa High Court in a separate case involving the murders of 191 people in Shakahola Forest.

Mackenzie was sentenced to 200 years in prison, while other convicted individuals received sentences exceeding 100 years.

The November 26 ruling also came a day after Tononoka Children’s Court convicted Mackenzie of assault causing actual bodily harm and five counts of cruelty to a child.

The DPP said the terrorism case involved Mackenzie and 95 others accused of offenses linked to Good News International Ministries and activities allegedly carried out in Shakahola between 2020 and 2023.