Exiled Rwandan government critic found beheaded in Uganda

The killing of a former Rwandan army officer who turned against President Paul Kagame has sparked renewed fears among exiled government critics after his body was discovered without a head near Uganda’s capital, Kampala.

Robert Kabera, 50, was found dead on the outskirts of Kampala over the weekend, with Ugandan police saying his head had not been found by Monday. His death has raised fresh questions about the safety of Rwandans who flee their country and continue to oppose the government from abroad.

Kabera, a former sergeant major in the Rwandan army, left Rwanda after facing accusations of sexual assault, which he denied. He subsequently sought asylum in neighbouring Uganda, citing fears of political persecution.

His death has left his family worried about their security, particularly following his outspoken criticism of Kagame and his administration.

Kabera’s widow, Jeanne d’Arc Rwigema Uwizeye, told BBC Great Lakes in a written message that she feared for herself and their children following the killing.

"It is scary. I feel crazy, the children and I don't have security," she said.

According to his family, Kabera had travelled to inspect a construction site approximately 45 kilometres (30 miles) outside Kampala before he was killed.

Ugandan police spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke said on Monday that Kabera’s head had yet to be recovered. His body was discovered by residents in the area over the weekend, although the circumstances surrounding his death remained unclear.

The Rwandan government had not issued a public comment on the killing at the time of the report.

Kabera was known not only for his military background but also for his work as a musician and YouTuber. He had built a following of more than 144,000 subscribers on his channel, which contained over 800 videos, many of them critical of Kagame and his administration.

His online activities gave him a public platform to challenge the Rwandan leadership while living outside the country.

The Rwanda National Congress (RNC), an opposition movement operating in exile, has called for a full investigation into Kabera’s murder and urged authorities to ensure those responsible face justice.

In a statement posted on X, the group expressed concern about the dangers confronting Rwandans who live abroad after falling out with their government.

"Today, his family is grieving, his voice is gone, and Rwandans in exile are confronting a terrifying question: where can we be safe?"

Kabera’s killing adds to a history of violent deaths involving prominent Rwandan critics outside the country. These cases have continued to raise concerns about the protection available to people who leave Rwanda but remain vocal opponents of its leadership.

One of the most prominent cases involved Patrick Karegeya, a former Rwandan intelligence chief who helped establish the RNC.

Karegeya was found dead in his hotel room in Johannesburg, South Africa, in 2014 after breaking ties with Kagame and becoming a vocal critic of his government.

Before fleeing Rwanda, Karegeya had been arrested twice and served an 18-month prison sentence for insubordination and desertion. He left for South Africa in 2007, where he continued to criticise the Rwandan administration.

Following Karegeya’s death, Kagame made remarks widely interpreted as a warning to those seeking to challenge his government.

"Any person alive who may be plotting against Rwanda, whoever they are, will pay the price. Whoever it is, it is a matter of time," he said.

In 2019, South African authorities issued arrest warrants for two Rwandans accused of murdering Karegeya.

The discovery of Kabera’s body has brought renewed attention to the risks faced by Rwandan dissidents living abroad. His family is now seeking answers over the circumstances of his death while expressing concern about what the killing could mean for their own safety.