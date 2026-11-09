How Governor Rotich escaped injury in Chepkoilel Junction crash

Elgeyo Marakwet Governor Wisley Rotich has recounted his narrow escape after his official vehicle was involved in a road accident with a boda boda rider at Chepkoilel Junction in Moiben, Uasin Gishu County, on Monday morning.

The collision left his grey Toyota Land Cruiser Prado with extensive damage to its front section, including the bonnet and headlights, while the motorcyclist suffered injuries and was taken to hospital.

In his account of the incident, Rotich confirmed that he and his accompanying team escaped without injuries. He also provided an update on the rider's condition, saying he was receiving medical attention and was stable.

"We thank God that the injured motorcyclist is in stable condition and receiving treatment. We wish him a speedy recovery. I, together with my team, were unhurt," the governor said.

The accident attracted a crowd of onlookers who gathered at the busy junction as traffic police officers moved in to assess the scene and establish what had happened.

Photographs captured after the collision showed Rotich standing beside a traffic police officer, apparently discussing the incident. The images also revealed the damage sustained by the governor's vehicle.

However, the accident did not interrupt Rotich's planned programme, as he proceeded to host a delegation from Kerio Valley University later in the day.

The team, led by Acting Principal Professor Paul Tarus and his deputies, visited the governor to discuss the processing of ownership documents for land identified for the university's proposed expansion.

The institution is seeking to secure several parcels, including 50 acres in Tambach, 600 acres in Mokoro and another 19 acres at Chebara Agricultural Training Centre.

Additional sites earmarked for its development plans include Biwott Technical Chepketeret, Kimwarer Mining and the Integrated Community Rehabilitation Hospital (ICRH) site, which has been designated for the proposed School of Medicine.

After the discussions, Rotich instructed the county departments of Lands and Education to coordinate with the relevant stakeholders and accelerate the process of securing the properties.

He disclosed that the documentation for the Mokoro parcel was nearing completion, adding that efforts were underway to process the remaining titles to pave the way for the university's planned projects.

"I have tasked the department of lands and Education to expedite the process together with all stakeholders. Already Mokoro title is on final stages while the rest will be worked on to facilitate the university expansion and progress," he said.

Rotich further pointed out that difficulties in securing land had held back the implementation of various development projects, while thanking local communities for supporting the institution's expansion plans.

"Land availability has hindered establishment of many projects and I wish to thank the communities for their continuous support," he added.

The proposed developments are expected to expand the university's infrastructure and create room for additional academic programmes as the institution seeks to strengthen its presence across the region.