The government has spent more than Sh1.45 billion in commitment fees on externally funded digital infrastructure projects over the past 10 years, with lawmakers now questioning the cost of borrowing, delays in loan disbursements and the financial returns from the investments.

The expenditure was disclosed by Principal Secretary for ICT and Digital Economy John Tanui when he appeared before the National Assembly Committee on Debt and Privatisation to respond to concerns over loan balances, commitment fees and the progress of projects financed through external borrowing.

Tanui told the committee that the State Department and its agencies had accumulated Sh1,455,696,586.95 in commitment fees over the period, against total loan disbursements of approximately Sh87.18 billion for four major digital infrastructure projects.

The Konza Horizontal Infrastructure Project accounted for the largest portion of the fees, at Sh1.101 billion. It was followed by the Konza Data Centre and Smart City Facilities Project, which incurred Sh184.8 million, while the Last Mile County Connectivity Project accumulated Sh124.9 million.

The National Optic Fibre Backbone Infrastructure Project recorded the lowest amount, with commitment fees totalling Sh44.9 million.

The figures prompted questions about how the charges were calculated and whether the department had adequate records showing how much had been released under each loan agreement over the years.

Tanui acknowledged that the department needed to provide more detailed financial information, including annual disbursements, outstanding loan amounts and the basis used to calculate commitment fees.

He explained that externally financed projects involve two separate agreements, with the National Treasury handling negotiations and financing arrangements, while implementing agencies are responsible for the commercial agreements through which the projects are carried out.

“The National Treasury is the one negotiating, concluding, and operates. We have the commercial agreement, which now implements the project, which is under the agencies like ourselves.”

Lawmakers also raised concerns about whether the billions of shillings invested in digital infrastructure were delivering sufficient economic benefits.

Attention turned to the Konza Data Centre, which was financed through an approximately Sh18 billion loan from China Exim Bank.

A representative of the Konza Technopolis Development Authority, Hamina Mowa, told the committee that the facility was generating Sh300 million annually through the sale of its products.

“We are currently generating 300 million from the the sales of the the products, but we are working to ensure that that is increased to better values.”

According to the department's submission, the data centre was completed and became operational in 2021. It currently provides services to more than 200 customers drawn from both the public and private sectors.

Despite its operations, the Auditor-General has previously raised concerns over delays in project implementation, financing costs, documentation gaps and the low utilisation of the country's national fibre infrastructure.

The committee also received an update on the Last Mile County Connectivity Project, which has an outstanding undisbursed loan balance of 34.78 million euros.

Tanui reported that Phase IV of the project had been completed, while Phase V had recently started.

He told lawmakers that the department was willing to improve the quality of its financial reporting by providing a year-by-year breakdown of project funding and expenditure to make it easier to establish how the commitment fees accumulated.

“What we could do on our side, maybe if we want to improve the report, is to say this project lasted how many years? Each year, what was the dispersed amount? Because that is now where you can get now to say how did it arrive at that figure.”

Tanui also welcomed parliamentary inspections of the projects, saying the department was open to closer scrutiny of their implementation and financial performance.

For the 2026/2027 financial year, the State Department for ICT and Digital Economy has been allocated a gross development budget of Sh9.332 billion.

However, the net development estimate stands at Sh6.732 billion after accounting for appropriations in aid.

Among the project-specific financing allocations is Sh500 million for the Last Mile County Connectivity Project and Sh175 million for the expansion of the Konza Data Centre.

No new loan allocation was identified for the existing Konza Data Centre and Smart City Facilities Project, even as MPs continue to seek clarity on the returns from investments already made in the country's digital infrastructure.