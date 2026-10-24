Kenya Railways plans 8 matatu drop-off points for Sh30bn Railway City project

Matatu operators serving Nairobi Central Railway Station are set to adjust their operations under a new transport plan by Kenya Railways Corporation (KRC), which aims to keep commuters moving as work on the Nairobi Railway City Project gets underway.

The proposed changes will introduce eight passenger drop-off points and two designated matatu lanes around the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) station area. Green Park will also be used as a holding ground for vehicles as the corporation prepares the site for construction.

KRC has begun engaging public service vehicle (PSV) operators working around the station to explain the planned changes and prepare them for the transition. The consultations are intended to help transport operators understand how services will be organised once the construction phase begins.

The discussions were led by Nairobi Railway City Project Manager Milly Kiziili and focused on the PSV Operations Adjustment Strategy. The plan will guide changes to matatu operations as the project moves towards the handover of the site to the contractor, following the completion of the contractor selection process.

Under the proposed system, the eight designated drop-off areas will help manage passenger movement, while two lanes will be set aside for matatu operations near the BRT station. Green Park will provide a designated waiting area for vehicles, helping organise public transport activity around the construction zone.

Despite the planned works, KRC intends to maintain passenger pick-up and drop-off services at Nairobi Central Station during both busy and quieter hours. The move is aimed at ensuring commuters can continue using public transport without losing access to services because of construction.

The corporation is also planning improvements to roads and other facilities around the site to make movement safer and more orderly. The measures include installing floodlights, improving drainage systems, resurfacing roads, strengthening pedestrian safety and marking lanes to guide motorists.

These changes are expected to help manage traffic and pedestrian movement as construction progresses, while giving public transport operators and commuters clearer directions around the station.

KRC said involving affected groups in the planning process was part of its commitment to ensuring the project is implemented transparently and inclusively. The engagement is intended to keep operators and other stakeholders informed about the planned changes and allow them to take part in preparations.

Officials from government ministries, departments and agencies attended the meeting alongside private sector representatives and officials from the State Department for Transport.

Matatu representatives expressed support for the proposed project and pledged to cooperate with Kenya Railways during its implementation. Their participation is expected to help the corporation put the new operating arrangements into effect as the construction phase approaches.

The planned changes come as Nairobi Railway City is expected to increase the capacity of the central railway station to serve growing passenger demand. Once completed, the station is projected to handle 30,000 passengers per peak hour, compared with the current figure of about 16,000 passengers per day.

The reorganisation of matatu services is part of the preparations to manage transport around the station during construction while maintaining access for commuters who depend on public service vehicles and railway services.