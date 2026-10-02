Kenyans to receive emergency SMS despite opt-out settings as El Niño nears

Mobile phone users across Kenya are set to receive government-approved emergency alerts even if they had previously opted out of promotional messages, after the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) directed mobile operators to open their networks to emergency SMS.

The directive, issued as the country prepares for El Niño rains, requires mobile network operators to deliver authorised emergency and public safety messages to all active subscribers during the national early warning system simulation and the El Niño preparedness and response period.

In a letter dated October 1, 2026, and addressed to the chief executives of Safaricom, Airtel Kenya, Telkom Kenya and Jamii Telecommunications, the CA ordered the operators to support test runs scheduled for October 2.

“Accordingly, all Mobile Network Operators are hereby directed to exempt Government-authorized emergency bulk SMS communications from the opt-in and opt-out requirements applicable to commercial messaging services,” the CA said.

The exemption will remain in place “for the duration of the simulation exercises and the El Niño preparedness and response period”.

Under the directive, emergency preparedness and public safety messages approved by the Government must reach all active subscribers, including those whose promotional messaging preferences, Do-Not-Disturb settings or earlier opt-out requests would normally prevent such messages.

Mobile operators have also been told not to activate opt-out options for emergency alerts and disaster preparedness messages issued under the national response framework.

The CA said operators must give priority to emergency communications and ensure the alerts are delivered promptly through their networks.

They will also be required to provide the technical support needed during the early warning system simulation exercises and any actual emergency response operations.

The Authority based the directive on constitutional requirements for the State to publish and publicise important information affecting the country.

It cited Article 33 of the Constitution, which provides for the freedom to receive and impart information, as well as Article 46, which gives consumers the right to information needed for their safety and welfare.

The CA also referred to the Access to Information Act, 2016, which gives effect to Article 35 of the Constitution and provides for access to information relating to public welfare and safety.

The Authority further pointed to conditions attached to telecommunications licences, which require mobile operators to support public information efforts during major disasters, emergencies and crises.

According to the CA, “Emergency communication services” fall under Condition 6 of the licence terms. The condition requires operators to provide information to the public when directed by the Government and to work with the Authority during emergency situations.

The CA said the requirement covers early warning alerts, disaster preparedness information, simulation messages, emergency instructions and public safety alerts linked to the El Niño response.

The messages will be sent through designated platforms, including short code 1590.

“This direction is issued in the public interest and in fulfilment of the Government's constitutional obligation to safeguard life, property and national security through timely dissemination of critical public information,” the CA said.