Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) has assured employees that it will settle outstanding employment-related payments in phases, as management appeals to staff participating in industrial action to return to duty and restore normal services.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the hospital's Acting Chief Executive Officer, Dr Joel Lessan, said the first phase of payments for outstanding dues had already been implemented, with the second phase scheduled for December 8, 2026, or earlier.

The hospital also assured employees that their November salaries would be paid by Monday, November 30, 2026, as management continues to engage union officials to address workers' concerns.

The latest communication comes amid ongoing industrial action by hospital staff over welfare issues and outstanding employment-related matters, prompting management to begin discussions with union representatives.

KNH remains committed to resolving the issues through constructive dialogue, while acknowledging the frustrations expressed by employees over their welfare and pending payments.

"The first phase of payment of outstanding dues has already been implemented as promised, with the second phase scheduled for December 8, 2026, or earlier. Additionally, staff will receive their November salaries by Monday, November 30, 2026," the statement read.

The hospital said it was continuing engagements with union officials to reach an agreement on the outstanding concerns and ensure normal operations resume.

Lessan recognized the frustrations among staff members and reiterated that management was committed to addressing their welfare concerns while maintaining the hospital's responsibility to provide healthcare services.

"In the meantime, we continue engaging union officials in constructive dialogue to resolve all outstanding concerns. I recognize the frustrations expressed by our staff and reaffirm Management's commitment to their welfare," he said.

The Acting CEO also appealed directly to employees to return to their respective workstations as patients continue to depend on the facility for specialised medical services.

He warned that prolonged service disruptions could leave patients, particularly those needing urgent medical attention, without the care they need.

KNH emphasized that patients visiting the hospital require continuous medical attention, urging staff to consider the impact of the industrial action on people seeking treatment.

"As these engagements continue, I sincerely appeal to all staff to resume duty. Our patients are looking to us for care, many in pain and in urgent need of treatment. Let us hear their cries, remember the lives entrusted to us and ensure they receive the care they urgently need. Our patients cannot afford to wait," the statement added.

The hospital's appeal comes as management seeks to balance the resolution of employees' welfare concerns with the need to maintain essential healthcare services.

The institution reiterated that addressing staff grievances remained a priority, noting that continued cooperation between management and employees would be necessary to restore normal operations.

Lessan said the hospital was committed to addressing workers' concerns while maintaining the quality of healthcare provided to patients.

"I remain committed to the welfare of our staff and to ensuring that KNH continues to deliver quality healthcare. Let us work together to restore normal services," he said.

The statement was signed by Dr Joel Lessan, the hospital's Acting Chief Executive Officer, on November 26, 2026.

Kenyatta National Hospital is a major public referral and teaching institution based in Nairobi, providing specialised healthcare services to patients from across the country.

The latest announcement outlines management's proposed payment schedule and continued negotiations with union officials as it seeks to end the industrial action and restore normal hospital services.