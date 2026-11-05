On this day: Mungiki Spokesman Njuguna Gitau gunned down on Luthuli Avenue

A heated confrontation inside a mobile phone shop along Nairobi's Luthuli Avenue ended in bloodshed on November 5, 2009, when three armed men opened fire on Mungiki spokesman Njuguna Gitau Njuguna, killing him in broad daylight.

The attackers reportedly confronted Njuguna inside the shop at around 4:15pm before shooting him twice at close range. He sustained gunshot wounds to the neck and forehead.

Witnesses said the three men fled immediately after the shooting without taking anything from the deceased, pointing to what appeared to be a targeted killing rather than a robbery.

At the time, Njuguna was leading the Kenya National Youth Alliance, which functioned as the political wing of the Mungiki group.