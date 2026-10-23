Ngong police chief issues 10pm curfew as schools close for holidays

Parents in Ngong have been put on notice over their children's movements during the long school holiday, with OCS Jacob Ndunda directing all school-going minors to be indoors by 10pm or risk detention if found outside.

The restriction comes as learners begin a 10-week break that started on October 23, 2026, and will run until January 3, 2027. Schools are expected to reopen on Monday, January 4, 2027, leaving parents and guardians with the responsibility of ensuring their children remain safe and properly supervised throughout the holiday.

Speaking during a public baraza on Thursday, October 22, Ndunda called on local administrators and security officers to ensure the directive is followed, warning that children should not be allowed to roam the streets after the set time.

“When it hits 10pm, no child should be outside. Ensure you tell the children after you leave this place,” the OCS said.

He issued a direct warning to minors, saying those found outside beyond 10pm could face detention. He also referred to national identification documents while addressing students who remain outdoors late at night.

“Beyond 10pm or 2200 hours, if you don't have a national ID, if you are a student, you should be inside,” he said, stressing the need for children to remain at home once the deadline passes.

Ndunda also called on residents who attended the meeting to support the measure, saying their agreement would form part of the public participation process. He urged them to pass the message to their children and ensure the directive is observed within their homes.

“Let us agree right here, right now, because this is now public participation. What we agree here is what will be done so that you don't say later that we should forgive them,” he said.

The police chief placed particular responsibility on parents, questioning how they could protect their children if they did not know where they were at night. He warned that a lack of supervision during the festive period could leave young people exposed to risks.

“We have already been told that we have entered the festive season. If you don't know where your child is and it's past 10pm, what do you expect that child would be doing out there?” he posed.

Beyond the curfew, Ndunda sent a strong message to criminals operating within his jurisdiction, declaring that they would face firm action.

“We are not forgiving criminals,” he emphasised.

The directive comes as families prepare for an extended period in which children will be away from school and the daily routines that keep them occupied under the supervision of teachers.

For parents who work during the day, the holiday can present challenges in keeping track of their children's activities, particularly when adequate supervision at home is not available.

The absence of regular school schedules may also expose some learners to peer pressure, substance abuse, criminal activity and exploitation. Children who spend long periods without adult guidance may face additional risks, including other forms of abuse.

Education stakeholders, local administrators and church leaders have repeatedly urged parents to use school holidays to guide their children, strengthen family supervision and promote good behaviour.

As the festive season gets underway, parents and guardians are being encouraged to remain aware of their children's whereabouts and how they spend their free time. They have also been urged to protect them from risks such as drug abuse, early pregnancies, crime and online exploitation.

Ndunda's directive places the responsibility for enforcing the night restriction on local security officers and administrators, while calling on families to ensure children comply throughout the school break.