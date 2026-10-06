Oburu stable after Nairobi Hospital check-up, Etale says

ODM has dismissed reports that party leader Oburu Oginga was rushed to hospital, saying the 83-year-old Siaya Senator is stable and only visited Nairobi Hospital on Sunday for a routine medical check-up.

ODM Party Director of Communication Philip Etale said there was no cause for alarm over Oburu’s health, dismissing reports circulating on social media and in sections of the media suggesting that the veteran politician had been taken to hospital in an emergency.

Speaking during an interview on Radio Generation on Tuesday, Etale said Oburu had gone to Nairobi Hospital for a routine medical review and remained in stable condition.

“The doctor is back. He went to Nairobi Hospital for a routine check-up. You know, at his age, you know, he's an old man. There's no cause for alarm. I've seen people on social media, people in the media, trying to blow things out of proportion.”

Etale said he had spoken to Oburu on Monday evening and was assured that there was no immediate concern over his condition.

He also confirmed that the ODM leader had recently returned to Kenya from London, where he had travelled for a medical review.

ODM Party Director of Communication, Philip Etale, on a Radio Generation interview on October 6, 2026. — Ignatius Openje/RG

The latest visit to Nairobi Hospital comes amid a series of health-related developments involving Oburu in recent months.

In September, the ODM leader travelled to the United Kingdom for what he described as a thorough but routine medical check-up after receiving advice from his doctors and the ODM leadership.

Oburu said the trip was also meant to give him an opportunity to rest and rejuvenate before returning to his normal activities.

His UK trip came shortly after a brief visit to a hospital in Nairobi earlier in September. At the time, Oburu dismissed reports that he had been readmitted to Nairobi Hospital, saying he had only visited the facility for a general check-up before returning home.

Earlier reports had also indicated that Oburu was admitted to Nairobi Hospital after falling ill in August.

In an interview with the Daily Nation in September, Oburu said he had initially been admitted after feeling unwell. He said he was later admitted again after falling ill following a golf outing in Kisumu.

Oburu said he was subsequently discharged and continued recuperating at home.

His medical history also includes a knee operation carried out in India in November 2022.

According to a review of his publicly documented medical history by People Daily, Oburu travelled to Yashoda Hospital in Hyderabad, where he underwent surgery for a longstanding knee problem. The procedure was reported to have been successful.

Despite the recent health concerns and medical reviews, Oburu has continued to hold the position of ODM party leader and remains involved in the affairs of the party.

On Monday, Homa Bay Governor and ODM National Chairperson Gladys Wanga said she had visited Oburu after his return from London and found him in high spirits.

Wanga said Oburu was recovering at home and continued to guide the party despite taking a break from some of his public activities.

She urged Kenyans and ODM supporters to give him time to regain his strength before returning to an intensive political schedule.

Wanga also dismissed suggestions that Oburu’s health could force him to step aside as ODM party leader.

Etale gave a similar assurance, saying Oburu would temporarily reduce his political engagements in the coming weeks to allow him to recover fully.

“Although he'll not for the next few weeks or so, he'll not be actively involved in politics. But he will be back. He'll be back in the fullness of time.”

The temporary reduction in Oburu’s political activities comes as ODM begins a month of activities dedicated to commemorating the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, his younger brother, who died in October 2025.

Oburu has remained a key figure in the party following Raila’s death and has continued to guide its affairs despite his recent medical reviews.

Etale maintained that Oburu’s reduced public presence should not be mistaken for a withdrawal from party leadership or politics.

“The Doctor is okay, and he'll bounce back.”