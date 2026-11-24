On November 24, 2005, President Mwai Kibaki dissolved his entire Cabinet and dismissed all assistant ministers following the government's defeat in the constitutional referendum.

About 57 per cent of voters rejected the proposed constitution, with 3.5 million voting against it and 2.5 million in favour. The defeat exposed divisions in Kibaki's government, with seven ministers, including Raila Odinga, Kalonzo Musyoka and Anyang' Nyong'o, having campaigned against the draft.

In a televised address, Kibaki declared all ministerial positions vacant, citing the need to reorganise his government. Vice President Moody Awori remained in office but lost the Home Affairs portfolio, while Attorney General Amos Wako retained his position.