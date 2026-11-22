Residents in several parts of Kenya are expected to experience rainfall over the next five days, with some areas likely to receive afternoon showers accompanied by thunderstorms.

The rains are expected between Sunday, November 22 and Thursday, November 26, with temperatures varying across the country, according to the latest forecast from the Kenya Meteorological Service Authority.

Counties in the Central region, including Nyeri, Murang'a, Kiambu, Kirinyaga and Nyandarua, are expected to receive showers, with moderate rainfall forecast in some areas, particularly during the afternoons.

In Nyeri, moderate afternoon showers are expected on Sunday and Monday before easing to light showers for the remainder of the forecast period. Murang'a and Kiambu are also expected to experience moderate showers on Sunday.

Parts of the Rift Valley and Western Kenya are also likely to experience rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms.

Nakuru, Narok, Kericho and Bomet are among the counties expected to receive afternoon showers, with thunderstorms forecast on several days.

In the Lake Victoria Basin, Kakamega, Bungoma, Migori, Kisii and Nyamira are expected to experience afternoon showers and thunderstorms during the period.

The Coast region is expected to receive mainly light morning showers, particularly in Mombasa, Kwale, Kilifi and Lamu, followed by sunny intervals in the afternoons.

Meanwhile, Nairobi is expected to experience light rain on Sunday morning, followed by sunny intervals during the day and light showers at night throughout the five-day period.

Temperatures in the capital are expected to range from 12°C to 13°C and 24°C to 26°C.

The Kenya Meteorological Department said light to moderate rainfall was expected in several counties, with temperatures varying across different regions.

In the northern parts of the country, Garissa is expected to record some of the highest temperatures, reaching 37°C, while Marsabit will remain relatively cooler, with maximum temperatures of between 24°C and 25°C.

The department advised using the five-day outlook alongside its daily 24-hour weather forecasts, which provide more specific updates on expected conditions.