Runyenjes MP Eric Karemba dumps UDA as Mt Kenya political realignments intensify

Runyenjes Member of Parliament Eric Muchangi Karemba has announced plans to leave the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA), adding to a growing wave of political realignments in the Mount Kenya region ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Karemba said he would not defend his seat on President William Ruto’s party ticket, announcing that he would consult constituents and leaders of different political parties before settling on his next political platform.

“It is good that I inform you that the time has come for me to look for a party. I know there are many parties. What I know is that next year, I will not contest on the UDA ticket,” Karemba said on Sunday while addressing constituents in Gikuuri, Runyenjes.

The MP said he expected to disclose his preferred party within two months after completing consultations with his supporters and political leaders.

“In less than two months, I will have spoken to my people and leaders of different parties. I will have announced the party I will use to vie for the Runyenjes parliamentary seat in 2027,” he maintained.

Karemba’s announcement comes amid growing departures from UDA by elected leaders who helped secure the ruling party’s support in Mount Kenya during the 2022 elections but are now exploring alternative political arrangements.

Murang’a Governor Irungu Kang’ata became one of the most prominent figures to abandon UDA when he joined former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) on July 24, 2026.

Kang’ata had first distanced himself from UDA and associated with the Linda Mwananchi movement before formally joining DCP. He subsequently announced that he would defend his Murang’a gubernatorial seat on the party’s ticket while maintaining links with Linda Mwananchi.

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro also announced his departure from UDA in July, criticising the party over its performance and saying he would consult widely before choosing his next political direction.

On August 17, Nyoro formally announced that he and his supporters had joined the People’s Party of Kenya (PPK), which he said was aligned with the opposition.

His move followed months of consultations with opposition leaders, including Gachagua, PLP's Martha Karua, Wiper's Kalonzo Musyoka, PNU's Peter Munya, Jubilee's Fred Matiang’i and Siaya Governor James Orengo.

The defections have extended beyond governors and prominent MPs. On October 17, Kieni MP Njoroge Wainaina, popularly known as Chieni, announced that he was leaving UDA to join the Ufanisi Kenya Party (UKP).

Wainaina, who was elected on a UDA ticket in 2022, said the new party would provide a political vehicle for Kieni residents while remaining open to members from across the country.

His announcement came as more leaders sought to establish political platforms outside the ruling party before the next election.

Nyandarua Governor Kiarie Badilisha has also joined Gachagua’s DCP, while Nakuru Senator Tabitha Karanja has announced plans to contest the Nakuru gubernatorial seat on the same party’s ticket.

Githunguri MP Gathoni Wamuchomba and Gatundu South MP Gabriel Kagombe have similarly announced their departure from UDA.

Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi has indicated that he intends to contest the 2027 elections on a platform selected by Kiambu residents.

The developments have raised questions about UDA’s political standing in Mount Kenya, a region that was central to Ruto’s electoral coalition in 2022. However, the departures do not necessarily translate into automatic support for the parties these leaders are joining.

On October 15, some UDA defectors faced criticism and questions about their political loyalties, highlighting the challenges of building support under new political banners.

Karemba was first elected to Parliament in 2017 on a Jubilee Party ticket before winning a second term in 2022 on a UDA ticket.

He is widely recognised as the first member of the Akorino community to be elected to Parliament. In the current 13th Parliament, he chairs the Public Petitions Committee, having previously chaired the Labour Committee.

The MP holds a Bachelor of Education (Arts) degree and a Master of Arts in Public Policy from Kenyatta University.