Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has linked his removal from the Senate Energy Committee to his efforts to introduce legal changes requiring companies seeking government contracts to disclose their beneficial owners.

Sifuna alleged that some Independent Power Producers (IPPs) operating in Kenya were fronts for individuals who previously served in the Ministry of Energy, accusing them of benefiting from questionable electricity contracts that have contributed to high production costs.

Addressing Kenyans in Dallas, United States, on Saturday, the senator said his experience serving on the Energy Committee had given him insight into the arrangements surrounding electricity procurement and raised questions about the interests behind some of the companies involved.

“I have been a member of the energy committee. I know exactly what I am talking about. In fact, I suspect it is the reason I was kicked out of the energy committee,” he said.

He claimed that some individuals presented themselves as international investors despite allegedly having links to officials who served in the Energy Ministry during a period when Kenya faced electricity production challenges.

Sifuna said he had supported proposed amendments seeking to prevent companies that conceal their beneficial ownership from conducting business with the government.

“We brought a proposal for an amendment and said if you are a business that does not disclose your beneficial owners, you simply don't get to do business with the Kenyan government,” he said.

He questioned why legitimate investors would conceal the identities of those behind their businesses, arguing that transparency was necessary to protect public resources and restore accountability in government procurement.

“Because there is a reason why people hide these things. If you are doing legitimate business with government, why are you hiding?” he posed.

The senator further argued that corruption in electricity procurement had made Kenya less attractive to major investors, particularly manufacturers whose decisions are heavily influenced by production costs.

He cited electricity costs as a major factor influencing investment decisions, comparing Kenya's energy prices with those in Ethiopia, where he claimed electricity was being sold at 30 times less than Kenya.

“If Ethiopia is selling electricity at thirty times cheaper than Kenya, that Ford executive sitting here does not know the difference between Naivasha and south of Ethiopia. Hii anajua ni wapi kuna stima cheap,” he said.

Sifuna argued that manufacturers prioritised the cost of production over the attractiveness of a particular investment location, warning that Kenya risked losing major industrial investments to countries offering cheaper energy.

He blamed corruption for the high cost of electricity, accusing those behind some Independent Power Producer contracts of exploiting the country's energy challenges.

The senator said the expiry of several IPP agreements presented an opportunity for the government to review the arrangements and introduce greater accountability in electricity procurement.

He warned that the high cost of production was costing young Kenyans employment opportunities, pointing to large manufacturing facilities abroad that support thousands of jobs and entire communities.

Sifuna was removed from the Senate Energy Committee on June 17, 2026, following a Senate reshuffle announced by Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot and approved by the House.

Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang' replaced him, while Garissa Senator Abdul Mohamed Haji also joined the committee, replacing nominated Senator Beatrice Ogolla.

Senator Cheruiyot described the changes as routine adjustments originating from the Minority side and undertaken in accordance with Senate Standing Orders.

Sifuna's suggestion that his removal was linked to his proposed amendments remains his personal assertion, rather than an officially stated reason for the reshuffle.