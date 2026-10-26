Singer Chris Brown given suspended sentence over 2023 London assault

American singer Chris Brown has been handed a suspended eight-month sentence for attacking music producer Abraham Diaw at a London nightclub in February 2023.

Brown pleaded guilty to affray at Southwark Crown Court in July after being accused of striking Diaw on the head twice with a tequila bottle at Tape London nightclub.

His co-defendant, Florida rapper Omololu Akinlolu, also known as HoodyBaby, received a four-month suspended sentence, suspended for 12 months, after pleading guilty to his role in the assault.

Prosecutors said the two men continued attacking Diaw as he attempted to flee the nightclub.

“They continued their assault whilst the victim attempted to flee through the club,” the Crown Prosecution Service said. “The victim was kicked while he was seated defenseless on the floor.”

Diaw was taken to hospital with injuries to his head and knees. Arrest warrants were subsequently issued for Brown and Akinlolu, who had left the United Kingdom.

Brown was arrested in May 2025 when he returned to the UK for a world tour performance in Manchester.

Before sentencing, Judge Tony Baumgartner warned Brown against expecting preferential treatment because of his celebrity status.

“Your fame, commercial success and professional standing do not entitle you to special treatment. The law applies equally to everyone.”

The Crown Prosecution Service described the incident as a “vicious and unprovoked attack” in a crowded nightclub, noting that Brown used a glass bottle to strike the victim twice on the head.

The two men had denied charges of assault and grievous bodily harm, while a separate charge against Brown involving possession of an offensive weapon was also brought before the court. Those charges were subsequently dropped following their guilty pleas.