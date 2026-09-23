State hands Bachuma Livestock Centre to Blue Mountain

The Government has handed over the Bachuma National Livestock Quarantine Centre in Taita-Taveta to private investor Blue Mountain for commercialisation, positioning the facility as a gateway for Kenyan livestock to high-value international markets.

In a statement on Wednesday, Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the centre would provide quarantine, inspection and certification services for animals destined for export, helping Kenya meet international animal-health and food-safety requirements.

The CS said the project was intended to create economic opportunities for livestock farmers and communities in the region rather than simply add another government facility.

“The project is not about putting up a facility for its own sake, but about creating jobs, opening markets and putting more money in the hands of livestock farmers and the local community,” Kagwe said.

The Government estimates that the opportunities unlocked through the facility could be worth about Sh30 billion.

An offtake arrangement cited during the handover could generate demand for up to 100,000 cattle annually, while an order for goats and sheep from South Africa was valued at approximately Sh2 billion.

The centre is expected to handle livestock from different parts of Kenya and potentially neighbouring countries, with the Government seeking to establish Taita-Taveta as a regional livestock trade and export hub.

Principal Secretary Jonathan Mueke said the facility would help connect farmers to international markets while generating additional economic activity and revenue for the county.

The Government is also seeking to strengthen the supply of animals for export through a proposed County Livestock Investment Company model covering 23 arid and semi-arid counties.

Under the model, each county would target 15,000 livestock farmers, with each farmer taking a Sh10,000 share. The Government would contribute Sh7,000 while the farmer contributes Sh3,000.

The arrangement would generate potential share capital of Sh150 million per county, translating to Sh3.45 billion across the 23 counties.

The companies are expected to aggregate livestock, facilitate access to export markets and return profits to farmers through dividends or bonuses.

Kagwe also highlighted Anitrac-Animal Identification and Traceability as an important component of the livestock value chain.

The system will allow animals to be traced to their source and provide information on their origin, vaccination and animal-health history.

“This will strengthen livestock security while supporting access to demanding international markets,” the CS said.

Water infrastructure will also be prioritised, with national and county governments working with ranchers to identify strategic locations for water pans and other facilities needed to support livestock production.

Under the public-private partnership, the private investor is expected to provide capital, expertise and commercial efficiency, while the Government provides infrastructure, water and regulation.

The Government says Bachuma will serve as “a gateway to global markets” and a catalyst for investment in Kenya’s livestock sector.